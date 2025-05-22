Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $16.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 32.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.