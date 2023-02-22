Markets
VNO.PRL

Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

February 22, 2023 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $16.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.90% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 32.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 25.28% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

VNO.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 0.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 RIV Split History
 PRGO Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNO.PRL
VNO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.