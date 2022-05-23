Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $20.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 16.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.84% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 1.7%.

