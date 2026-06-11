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VNO.PRL

Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 11, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/15/26, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $17.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.60%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

VNO.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) makes up 7.55% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding VNO).

In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further VNO.PRL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stocks mentioned

VNO.PRL
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