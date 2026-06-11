Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) makes up 7.55% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding VNO).
In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 0.5%.
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Further VNO.PRL Research:
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