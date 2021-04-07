Markets
Vornado Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.70% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $25.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRK was trading at a 4.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRK shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.70% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.70% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRK) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are trading flat.

