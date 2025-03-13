Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 4.4%.
