VNO.PRL

Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

March 13, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

On 3/17/25, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 4/1/25. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $18.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 3/17/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.45%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 4.4%.

