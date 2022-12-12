Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/14/22, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 1/3/23. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $16.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.28%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are trading flat.
