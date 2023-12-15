Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target Increased by 6.74% to 22.27

The average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been revised to 22.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 20.86 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of 30.93 / share.

Vornado Realty Trust Declares $0.30 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $30.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 3.59%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.91 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.20%, an increase of 124.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.26% to 190,752K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 18,082K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 9,690K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,849K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,871K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,167K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 40.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,089K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 35.95% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

