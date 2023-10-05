Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 20.68

The average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been revised to 20.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of 18.56 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.37% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.10%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 161,460K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 9,849K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,816K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,871K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,167K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 40.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,889K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 227.05% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

