Dividends
VNO

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.82% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.64, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $31.64, representing a -53.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.68 and a 14.47% increase over the 52 week low of $27.64.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.22%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VNO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an decrease of -3.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VNO at 2.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNO

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular