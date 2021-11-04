Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.38, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $44.38, representing a -12.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.91 and a 46.66% increase over the 52 week low of $30.26.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.62. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.75%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vno Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 6.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VNO at 3.52%.

