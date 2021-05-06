Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.21, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $46.21, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.50 and a 55.12% increase over the 52 week low of $29.79.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.43%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

