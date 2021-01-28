Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VNO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $39.63, representing a -42.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.50 and a 43.38% increase over the 52 week low of $27.64.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.46%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 13.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VNO at 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.