Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.15% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $67.62, representing a -4.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.54 and a 15.39% increase over the 52 week low of $58.60.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.73. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.31%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

