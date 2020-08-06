Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -19.7% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.21, the dividend yield is 6.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $35.21, representing a -48.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.68 and a 27.39% increase over the 52 week low of $27.64.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.38%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 2.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VNO at 2.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.