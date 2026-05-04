Vornado Realty Trust Swings To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) on Monday reported first-quarter results with revenue slightly declining from last year, while the company swung to a net loss.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $22.8 million, or $0.12 per share, compared with net income of $86.8 million, or $0.45 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue came in at $459.1 million, compared with $461.6 million in the same period last year.

VNO is currently trading after hours at $29.27, down $0.40 or 1.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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