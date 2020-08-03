Markets
VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Slips To Loss Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $197.75 million or $1.03 per share, compared to net income of $2.40 billion or $12.56 per share in the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $8.60 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $42.55 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year.

Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions was $203.26 million or $1.06 per share, compared to $164.33 million or $0.86 per share in the prior year.

Adjusting funds from operations per share for the quarter was $0.55 compared to $0.91 last year.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $343.03 million from $463.10 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular