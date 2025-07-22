Vornado Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4 and 5, 2025

Vornado Realty Trust will release Q2 earnings on August 4, 2025, and host a conference call on August 5.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and release its second-quarter earnings on August 4, 2025, after the market closes. Following this, the company will host a conference call on August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, accessible via phone or a live webcast on its website. The announcement emphasizes that certain statements made may be forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could impact Vornado's future performance and financial condition. For more details on these risks, stakeholders are directed to the "Risk Factors" section of the company’s annual report.

Potential Positives

Vornado Realty Trust is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings on August 4, 2025, providing timely and important financial information to investors.

The company will host a conference call and audio webcast on August 5, 2025, allowing for direct communication with investors and stakeholders regarding its financial performance.

The press release confirms the company's continued compliance with SEC regulations by filing its Form 10-Q, enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company has not disclosed its earnings performance for the second quarter prior to the scheduled earnings release, which could signal potential concerns about its current financial health or operational performance.

The presence of numerous forward-looking statements and disclaimers regarding potential risks may indicate underlying uncertainties in the company's future performance.

References to significant risk factors such as interest rate fluctuations and inflation could suggest vulnerabilities in the company's operational stability and profitability moving forward.

FAQ

When will Vornado Realty Trust release its quarterly report?

Vornado Realty Trust will release its quarterly report on August 4, 2025, after the NYSE closes.

How can I access Vornado'searnings conference call

You can access theearnings conference callby dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international).

What time is the Vornadoearnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast will be available on Vornado’s website in the Investor Relations section.

What should I know about Vornado's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements may not guarantee future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

$VNO Insider Trading Activity

$VNO insiders have traded $VNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAIM CHERA (EVP- HEAD OF RETAIL) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $759,629

$VNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $VNO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/25/2025

$VNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ross Smotrich from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 02/25/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its second quarter earnings release on Monday, August 4, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 9032041. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.





Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.







CONTACT









Thomas J. Sanelli







(212) 894-7000





Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and the effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



