Vornado Realty Trust Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and FFO

May 05, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Vornado Realty Trust reports net income increase and significant transactions, including a master lease with NYU and condominium sales.

Vornado Realty Trust announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting a net income of $86.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $9 million in the same quarter last year. This improvement is attributed to a $76.2 million gain from selling part of the 666 Fifth Avenue condominium to UNIQLO and a $17.2 million reversal of previously accrued rent expenses due to a ground rent reset. Funds from operations (FFO) also increased to $135 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $104 million, or $0.53 per share, the previous year. In addition to these results, Vornado completed a master lease agreement with New York University, covering 1.08 million square feet at 770 Broadway, and a financing deal of $450 million for 1535 Broadway. The company is optimistic about its growth, with plans for various development projects while navigating ongoing litigation regarding the ground rent for PENN 1.

Potential Positives

  • Vornado Realty Trust reported a substantial net income of $86,842,000 for Q1 2025, a significant improvement from a net loss of $9,034,000 in Q1 2024.
  • The company achieved a 29.6% increase in Funds From Operations (FFO), reporting $135,039,000 or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $104,129,000 or $0.53 per diluted share in the previous year.
  • Completion of a master lease with NYU for 1,076,000 square feet at 770 Broadway for a 70-year term, generating a prepaid lease payment of $935,000,000, which enhanced liquidity and allowed for debt repayment.
  • The reversed rent expense of $17,240,000 from the PENN 1 ground rent reset determination positively impacts future cash flow by reducing ongoing liabilities.

Potential Negatives

  • Reversal of previously accrued rent expense of $17,240,000 related to PENN 1 may indicate previous miscalculations or uncertainties in rental agreements, which casts doubt on financial forecasting accuracy.
  • Pending litigation related to the ground rent determination may subject the company to additional legal costs and potential unfavorable financial consequences if they do not prevail.
  • Decrease in cash and cash equivalents by $165,086,000 compared to the previous quarter could indicate liquidity issues or challenges in cash management.

FAQ

What were Vornado's financial results for Q1 2025?

Vornado reported a net income of $86.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did FFO perform in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

FFO attributable to common shareholders was $135.0 million, increasing from $104.1 million in Q1 2024.

What significant events impacted Vornado's Q1 2025 results?

A net gain from the sale of part of the 666 Fifth condominium to UNIQLO contributed $76.2 million to results.

What lease arrangement did Vornado finalize with NYU?

Vornado completed a 70-year master lease with NYU for 1,076,000 square feet at 770 Broadway.

What is the occupancy rate for Vornado properties as of March 2025?

The overall occupancy rate was 83.5% across Vornado's portfolio as of March 31, 2025.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:






Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results





NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $86,842,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9,034,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. The increase is primarily due to the $76,162,000 net gain recognized upon the disposition of a portion of the 666 Fifth condominium to UNIQLO, and the $17,240,000 reversal of PENN 1 rent expense previously accrued following the April 2025 rent reset determination.



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $135,039,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $104,129,000, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table below, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $126,245,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, and $108,847,000, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.



The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):


















































































































































(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025




2024

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)


(1)
$
135,039


$
104,129

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
$
0.67


$
0.53





Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:



After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units and ancillary amenities
$
(11,028
)

$



Deferred tax liability on our investment in the Farley Building (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary)

3,205



4,134

Other

(1,735
)


1,009



(9,558
)


5,143

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis

764



(425
)

Total of certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net
$
(8,794
)

$
4,718

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
$
(0.04
)

$
0.02





FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
126,245


$
108,847

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
$
0.63


$
0.55














__________________________________________

(1)
See page 9 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.







FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024





The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025:



















































































































(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

FFO, as Adjusted



Amount


Per Share


FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024

$

108.8



$

0.55





Increase / (decrease) in FFO, as adjusted due to:



Impact of PENN 1 ground rent reset determination (including a $17.2 reversal of rent expense that was accrued in prior periods)

20.0



Lower interest income

(5.6
)


Variable businesses (primarily signage)

2.4



Rent commencements, net of lease expirations and other tenant related items

2.1



Other, net

(0.5
)




18.4



Noncontrolling interests' share of above items and impact of assumed conversions of convertible securities

(1.0
)


Net increase

17.4



0.08






FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025

$

126.2



$

0.63




See page 9 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on the previous page.




770 Broadway



On May 5, 2025, we completed a master lease with New York University (“NYU”) to lease 1,076,000 square feet at 770 Broadway, on an “as is”, triple net basis for a 70-year lease term. Under the terms of the master lease, a rental agreement under Section 467 of the Internal Revenue Code, NYU made a prepaid lease payment of $935,000,000 and will also make annual lease payments of approximately $9,300,000 during the lease term. NYU has an option to purchase the leased premises in both 2055 and at the end of the lease term in 2095. NYU will assume the existing office leases and related tenant income at the property.



We used a portion of the prepaid lease payment to repay the $700,000,000 mortgage loan which previously encumbered the property.



We will retain the 92,000 square feet retail condominium leased to Wegmans.




PENN 1 Ground Rent


Reset


Determination



On April 22, 2025, an arbitration panel (the “Panel”) appointed to determine the ground rent payable by Vornado’s subsidiary for the PENN 1 land parcel for the 25-year period beginning June 17, 2023 determined that the annual rent payable will be $15,000,000.



Further, litigation is currently pending between the parties in New York County Supreme Court relating to the matter. To date, the court denied the Vornado subsidiary’s motion to dismiss the action and Vornado’s subsidiary has filed a notice of appeal. The Panel’s decision provides that if the fee owner prevails in a final judgment in the litigation, the annual rent for the 25-year term will be $20,220,000, retroactive to June 17, 2023.



We were accruing $26,205,000 per annum of ground rent based on a previous estimate and therefore, in connection with the Panel’s determination, we reversed $17,240,000 of previously accrued rent expense during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Additionally, commencing in the first quarter of 2025, we are now paying based on the $15,000,000 annual rent.




Dispositions




666 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)



On January 8, 2025, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed the sale to UNIQLO of the portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue owned by the joint venture for $350,000,000 and realized net proceeds of $342,000,000. The net proceeds were used to partially redeem Vornado’s preferred equity on the asset. The joint venture continues to own 23,832 square feet of retail space (7,416 square feet at grade) at 666 Fifth Avenue consisting of the Abercrombie & Fitch and Tissot stores. We recognized a financial statement gain of $76,162,000, which is included in “income from partially owned entities” on our consolidated statements of income.




220 Central Park South



During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we closed on the sale of two condominium units and ancillary amenities at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $24,713,000, resulting in a financial statement net gain of $13,576,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $2,548,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. Two units remain unsold.




Financing Activity




Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025



We repaid our $450,000,000 3.50% senior unsecured notes on their January 15, 2025 maturity date.




1535 Broadway (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)



On April 14, 2025, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a $450,000,000 financing of 1535 Broadway. The interest-only non-recourse loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 6.90% and matures in May 2030. After transaction costs and reserves, $407,000,000 of the net proceeds from the financing were used to partially redeem Vornado’s Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV preferred equity. In connection with the financing, the annual coupon for the remaining preferred equity interest in 1535 Broadway was increased to 5.75% from 4.75% through the maturity of the new loan and then will be based on a formulaic rate.




Sustainability Margin Adjustment



In April 2025, we qualified for a sustainability margin adjustment on our unsecured term loan and revolving credit facilities by achieving certain KPI metrics, which will reduce our interest rate by 0.05% and 0.04%, respectively.




Leasing Activity



The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.




























































































































































































































































































































(Square feet in thousands)

New York




555 California



Office


Retail


THE MART


Street


Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Total square feet leased
709


25


83


222

Our share of square feet leased:
685


18


83


155

Initial rent


(1)
$
95.53


$
222.20


$
51.33


$
120.65

Weighted average lease term (years)
14.7


14.3


8.0


13.1

Second generation relet space:











Square feet
254


10


42


155

GAAP basis:











Straight-line rent


(2)
$
80.23


$
139.99


$
51.80


$
132.08

Prior straight-line rent
$
73.25


$
108.59


$
54.68


$
110.28

Percentage increase (decrease)
9.5
%

28.9
%

(5.3
)%

19.8
%

Cash basis (non-GAAP):











Initial rent


(1)
$
84.72


$
139.40


$
51.67


$
121.04

Prior escalated rent
$
79.56


$
112.57


$
60.43


$
117.37

Percentage increase (decrease)
6.5
%

23.8
%

(14.5
)%

3.1
%

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:











Per square foot
$
168.88


$
377.61


$
90.82


$
229.71

Per square foot per annum
$
11.49


$
26.41


$
11.35


$
17.54

Percentage of initial rent
12.0
%

11.9
%

22.1
%

14.5
%


















__________________________________________

(1)
Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot.

(2)
Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent.





Occupancy









































(At Vornado's share)

New York




555 California



Total


Office



(1)


Retail


THE MART


Street

Occupancy as of March 31, 2025
83.5
%

84.4
%

72.2
%

78.2
%

92.3
%














__________________________________________

(1)
Includes the impact of PENN 2 being placed into service during the first quarter of 2025. Giving effect to the master lease with NYU at 770 Broadway completed in the second quarter of 2025, occupancy would be 87.4%.








































































































Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") (non-GAAP) At Share:

Total


New York


THE


MART



(3)


555


California


Street

Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)


(1)


:







Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024
3.5
%

3.0
%


(2


)
9.7
%

5.2
%

Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024
(1.5
)%

(6.3
)%


(2


)
160.8
%

10.5
%









Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease)


(1)


:







Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024
0.9
%

(0.7
)%

16.7
%

7.1
%

Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024
(1.5
)%

(4.8
)%

66.9
%

0.8
%






















__________________________________________

(1)
See pages 11 through 14 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.

(2)
Excludes the impact of the $17,240,000 reversal of previously accrued PENN 1 ground rent. See page 3 for further details.

(3)
The three months ended December 31, 2024 includes a $4,560,000 write-off of a straight-line rent receivable due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.





NOI At Share and NOI At Share - Cash Basis:



The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2024 are summarized below.




































































































































(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


2024


December 31, 2024


NOI at share:





New York:





Office


(1)
$
191,501

$
167,988

$
193,215

Retail
46,115

47,466

48,238

Residential
6,192

5,968

6,072

Alexander's
9,509

11,707

9,515

Total New York
253,317

233,129

257,040

Other:





THE MART


(2)
15,916

14,486

6,168

555 California Street
17,843

16,529

15,854

Other investments
6,214

4,980

5,904

Total Other
39,973

35,995

27,926

NOI at share
$
293,290

$
269,124

$
284,966














































































































































NOI at share - cash basis:





New York:





Office


(1)
$
167,457

$
166,370

$
181,438

Retail

43,727


43,873


44,130

Residential

5,848


5,690


5,750

Alexander's

10,538


14,861


10,615

Total New York

227,570


230,794


241,933

Other:





THE MART

17,517


14,949


10,550

555 California Street

18,137


16,938


18,138

Other investments

6,147


4,932


5,967

Total Other

41,801


36,819


34,655

NOI at share - cash basis
$
269,371

$
267,613

$
276,588


















__________________________________________

(1)
Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $6,936, $7,217, and $6,895 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024.

(2)
The three months ended December 31, 2024 includes a $4,560 write-off of a straight-line rent receivable due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.





Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of


March 31, 2025


:




























































































































































(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)





(at Vornado’s share)





New York segment:

Property




Rentable




Sq. Ft.


Budget


Cash


Amount




Expended



Remaining


Expenditures


Stabilization


Year


Projected




Incremental




Cash Yield

PENN District:












PENN 2
1,815,000

$
750,000

$
708,267

$
41,733

2026

10.2%

Districtwide Improvements
N/A

100,000

75,189


24,811

N/A

N/A

Total PENN District


850,000


(1)
783,456


66,544

















Sunset Pier 94 Studios (49.9% interest)
266,000

125,000


(2)
66,551


58,449

2026

10.3%















Total Active Development Projects



$

975,000


$

850,007


$

124,993





















__________________________________________

(1)
Excluding debt and equity carry.

(2)
Represents our 49.9% share of the $350,000 development budget, excluding the $40,000 value of our contributed leasehold interest and net of an estimated $9,000 for our share of development fees and reimbursement for overhead costs incurred by us. During 2024, we fully funded our $34,000 share of cash contributions.




There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.






Conference Call and Audio Webcast





As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 1149171. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at


www.vno.com


in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.






Contact





Thomas J. Sanelli



(212) 894-7000






Supplemental Data





Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website


www.vno.com


. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.



Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and the effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands)

As of





March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Increase


(Decrease)


ASSETS








Real estate, at cost:








Land
$
2,434,209


$
2,434,209


$        —

Buildings and improvements
10,719,995


10,439,113


280,882

Development costs and construction in progress
879,601


1,097,395


(217,794
)

Leasehold improvements and equipment
111,983


120,915


(8,932
)

Total
14,145,788


14,091,632


54,156

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,105,413
)

(4,025,349
)

(80,064
)

Real estate, net
10,040,375


10,066,283


(25,908
)

Right-of-use assets
677,312


678,804


(1,492
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash








Cash and cash equivalents
568,861


733,947


(165,086
)

Restricted cash
238,027


215,672


22,355

Total
806,888


949,619


(142,731
)

Tenant and other receivables
70,920


58,853


12,067

Investments in partially owned entities
2,421,283


2,691,478


(270,195
)

Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents
711,334


707,020


4,314

Deferred leasing costs, net
385,658


354,882


30,776

Identified intangible assets, net
116,280


118,215


(1,935
)

Other assets
369,182


373,454


(4,272
)

Total assets

$

15,599,232



$

15,998,608



$

(399,376

)


LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY








Liabilities:








Mortgages payable, net
$
5,674,519


$
5,676,014


$
(1,495
)

Senior unsecured notes, net
746,282


1,195,914


(449,632
)

Unsecured term loan, net
796,295


795,948


347

Unsecured revolving credit facilities
575,000


575,000





Lease liabilities
734,123


749,759


(15,636
)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses
387,898


374,013


13,885

Deferred compensation plan
111,144


114,580


(3,436
)

Other liabilities
345,778


345,511


267

Total liabilities
9,371,039


9,826,739


(455,700
)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests
738,224


834,658


(96,434
)

Shareholders' equity
5,314,118


5,158,242


155,876

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
175,851


178,969


(3,118
)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

15,599,232



$

15,998,608



$

(399,376

)
















































































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




OPERATING RESULTS


(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Revenues
$
461,579


$
436,375





Net income (loss)
$
99,824


$
(6,273
)

Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in:



Consolidated subsidiaries

10,433



11,982

Operating Partnership

(7,889
)


786

Net income attributable to Vornado

102,368



6,495

Preferred share dividends

(15,526
)


(15,529
)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
86,842


$
(9,034
)






Income (loss) per common share - basic:



Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.45


$
(0.05
)

Weighted average shares outstanding

191,371



190,429






Income (loss) per common share - diluted:



Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.43


$
(0.05
)

Weighted average shares outstanding

200,735



190,429





FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)
$
135,039


$
104,129

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
$
0.67


$
0.53





FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
126,245


$
108,847

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
$
0.63


$
0.55





Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share

200,784



196,481






FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 1 of this press release.











































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS


The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:


(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
86,842


$
(9,034
)

Per diluted share
$
0.43


$
(0.05
)





FFO adjustments:



Depreciation and amortization of real property
$
104,257


$
96,783

Our share of partially owned entities:



Net gain on sale of real estate

(77,008
)





Depreciation and amortization of real property

24,525



26,163

FFO adjustments, net

51,774



122,946

Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities

310



388

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis

(3,887
)


(10,171
)

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)
$
135,039


$
104,129

Per diluted share
$
0.67


$
0.53






Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:



Weighted average common shares outstanding

191,371



190,429

Effect of dilutive securities:



Share-based payment awards

8,161



4,204

Convertible securities

1,252



1,848

Denominator for FFO per diluted share

200,784



196,481







































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED


Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2024.


(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31,





2025


2024


December 31, 2024

Net income (loss)
$
99,824


$
(6,273)


$
5,758

Depreciation and amortization expense
116,155


108,659


113,061

General and administrative expense
38,597


37,897


36,637

Transaction related costs and other
43


653


1,341

Income from partially owned entities
(96,977
)

(16,279
)

(30,007
)

Interest and other investment income, net
(8,261
)

(11,724
)

(11,348
)

Interest and debt expense
95,816


90,478


100,483

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
(15,551
)








Income tax expense
7,193


6,740


5,822

NOI from partially owned entities
67,111


70,369


73,270

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
(10,660
)

(11,396
)

(10,051
)

NOI at share
293,290


269,124


284,966

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
(23,919
)

(1,511
)

(8,378
)

NOI at share - cash basis
$
269,371


$
267,613


$
276,588




NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.




VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED



Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We use these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024.




















































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)

Total


New York


THE MART


555


California


Street


Other

NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
293,290


$
253,317


$
15,916


$
17,843


$
6,214

Less NOI at share from:









Dispositions

(221
)


(153
)


(68
)










Development properties

(6,730
)


(6,730
)















Other non-same store income, net

(27,536
)


(20,866
)







(456
)


(6,214
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
258,803


$
225,568


$
15,848


$
17,387


$













NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2024
$
269,124


$
233,129


$
14,486


$
16,529


$
4,980

Less NOI at share from:









Dispositions

(3,408
)


(3,374
)


(34
)










Development properties

(9,727
)


(9,727
)















Other non-same store income, net

(6,029
)


(1,049
)












(4,980
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2024
$
249,960


$
218,979


$
14,452


$
16,529


$













Increase in same store NOI at share
$
8,843


$
6,589


$
1,396


$
858


$













% increase in same store NOI at share

3.5
%


3.0
%


9.7
%


5.2
%


0.0
%



































































































































































































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED


Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024.


(Amounts in thousands)

Total


New York


THE MART


555


California


Street


Other

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
269,371


$
227,570


$
17,517


$
18,137


$
6,147

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:









Dispositions

(223
)


(153
)


(70
)










Development properties

(6,489
)


(6,489
)















Other non-same store income, net

(11,631
)


(5,484
)












(6,147
)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
251,028


$
215,444


$
17,447


$
18,137


$













NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024
$
267,613


$
230,794


$
14,949


$
16,938


$
4,932

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:









Dispositions

(2,894
)


(2,895
)


1











Development properties

(9,244
)


(9,244
)















Other non-same store income, net

(6,598
)


(1,666
)












(4,932
)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024
$
248,877


$
216,989


$
14,950


$
16,938


$













Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share - cash basis
$
2,151


$
(1,545
)

$
2,497


$
1,199


$













% increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share - cash basis

0.9
%

(0.7
)%


16.7
%


7.1
%


0.0
%


































































































































































































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED


Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024.


(Amounts in thousands)

Total


New York


THE MART


555


California


Street


Other

NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
293,290


$
253,317


$
15,916


$
17,843


$
6,214

Less NOI at share from:









Dispositions

(221
)


(153
)


(68
)










Development properties

(6,196
)


(6,196
)















Other non-same store income, net

(26,946
)


(20,276
)







(456
)


(6,214
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
259,927


$
226,692


$
15,848


$
17,387


$













NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024
$
284,966


$
257,040


$
6,168


$
15,854


$
5,904

Less NOI at share from:









Dispositions

(3,610
)


(3,518
)


(92
)










Development properties

(5,627
)


(5,627
)















Other non-same store income, net

(11,880
)


(5,850
)







(126
)


(5,904
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024
$
263,849


$
242,045


$
6,076


$
15,728


$













(Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share
$
(3,922
)

$
(15,353
)

$
9,772


$
1,659


$













% (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share
(1.5
)%

(6.3
)%


160.8
%


10.5
%


0.0
%









VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024.


















































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)

Total


New York


THE MART


555


California


Street


Other

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
269,371


$
227,570


$
17,517


$
18,137


$
6,147

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:









Dispositions

(223
)


(153
)


(70
)










Development properties

137



137
















Other non-same store income, net

(10,995
)


(4,848
)












(6,147
)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
258,290


$
222,706


$
17,447


$
18,137


$













NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024
$
276,588


$
241,933


$
10,550


$
18,138


$
5,967

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:









Dispositions

(2,312
)


(2,218
)


(94
)










Development properties

(1,664
)


(1,664
)















Other non-same store income, net

(10,263
)


(4,153
)







(143
)


(5,967
)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024
$
262,349


$
233,898


$
10,456


$
17,995


$













(Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis
$
(4,059
)

$
(11,192
)

$
6,991


$
142


$













% (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis
(1.5
)%

(4.8
)%


66.9
%


0.8
%


0.0
%





