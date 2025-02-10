News & Insights

Stocks
VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results with Return to Profitability

February 10, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Vornado Realty Trust's Q4 2024 earnings show a net income of $1.2 million, reversing previous losses.

Quiver AI Summary

Vornado Realty Trust reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $61 million, or $0.32 per share, in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, net income was $8.3 million, or $0.04 per share, down from $43.4 million, or $0.23 per share, the previous year. Funds from Operations (FFO), a key performance metric for real estate firms, showed slight decreases both quarterly and annually, with fourth-quarter FFO at $117.1 million and $470 million for the year, down from $121.1 million and $503.8 million respectively in 2023. Considerable dispositions occurred, including the sale of 666 Fifth Avenue for $350 million, which will contribute significantly to 2025’s financial results. Overall, despite challenges in net operating income and occupancy levels, Vornado continues to manage its portfolio actively, including refinancing various debt instruments and engaging in significant development projects.

Potential Positives

  • Vornado Realty Trust reported a significant turnaround with net income attributable to common shareholders of $1,203,000 for Q4 2024, compared to a net loss of $61,013,000 in Q4 2023.
  • The company realized a financial statement gain of approximately $76,000,000 from the recent sale of a portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue.
  • Overall revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, remained relatively stable at $1,787,686, compared to $1,811,163 for the previous year, indicating resilience in its operations amid market fluctuations.
  • Vornado's net income for the year ending December 31, 2024, improved, showing a net income of $8,275,000 compared to a net income of $43,378,000 in 2023, reflecting positive adjustments despite lower overall performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased significantly to $8,275,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $43,378,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, indicating a concerning decline in profitability.
  • Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders decreased for both the fourth quarter and the full year compared to the previous year, which could signal underlying issues in operational performance and sustainability.
  • Same store net operating income (NOI) showed a decline of 6.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the prior year, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining occupancy and rental income stability across its properties.

FAQ

What were Vornado Realty Trust's net income results for Q4 2024?

Vornado reported a net income of $1,203,000, or $0.01 per diluted share for Q4 2024.

How did Vornado's FFO perform compared to previous quarters?

FFO for Q4 2024 was $117,085,000, a decrease from $121,105,000 in Q4 2023.

What is Vornado's FFO as adjusted for the year ended 2024?

For 2024, FFO as adjusted was $447,071,000, down from $508,151,000 in 2023.

What major asset sales did Vornado complete in 2024?

Key sales included the UNIQLO store at 666 Fifth Avenue and condominium units at 220 Central Park South.

When will Vornado host its nextearnings call

The nextearnings callis scheduled for February 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$VNO Insider Trading Activity

$VNO insiders have traded $VNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $VNO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 9,357,436 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $368,682,978
  • PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,575,593 shares (+126.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,317,929
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,993,956 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,961,866
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,468,652 shares (+232.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,264,888
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 2,159,749 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,094,110
  • BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,912,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,346,944
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,762,476 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,441,554

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:






Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results





NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1,203,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $61,013,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $117,085,000, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $121,105,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $122,212,000, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $123,751,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.






Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results





NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $8,275,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $43,378,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.



FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $470,021,000, or $2.37 per diluted share, compared to $503,792,000, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $447,071,000, or $2.26 per diluted share, and $508,151,000, or $2.61 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.



The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

























































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended


December 31,


For the Year Ended


December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)


(1)

$
117,085


$
121,105


$
470,021


$
503,792

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$
0.58


$
0.62


$
2.37


$
2.59










Certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:








Deferred tax liability on our investment in the Farley Building (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary)

$
3,456


$
3,526


$
14,353


$
11,722

Credit losses on investments







8,269








8,269

After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units and ancillary amenities







(5,786
)


(13,069
)


(11,959
)

Our share of the gain on the discounted extinguishment of the 280 Park Avenue mezzanine loan












(31,215
)





Other


2,104



(3,169
)


5,000



(3,336
)




5,560



2,840



(24,931
)


4,696

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis


(433
)


(194
)


1,981



(337
)

Total of certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net

$
5,127


$
2,646


$
(22,950
)

$
4,359

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$
0.03


$
0.01


$
(0.11
)

$
0.02










FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$
122,212


$
123,751


$
447,071


$
508,151

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$
0.61


$
0.63


$
2.26


$
2.61

________________________________













(1)

See page 14 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.















FFO, as Adjusted Bridge – Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023





The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024:























































































































































(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)


FFO, as Adjusted




Amount


Per Share


FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2023


$

123.8



$

0.63






Increase/(Decrease) in FFO, as adjusted due to:




330 West 34th Street termination and recapture fees, net of straight-line rent write-offs relating to new WeWork lease


15.1



Lease expirations, net of rent commencements, and other tenant related items


(13.9
)


Change in interest expense, net of interest income


(9.1
)


2023 Development fee pool bonus expense


6.4



Variable businesses (primarily signage)


5.1



THE MART write-off of straight-line rent receivable


(4.6
)


Other, net


(0.6
)





(1.6
)


Noncontrolling interests' share of above items and impact of assumed conversions of convertible securities







Net decrease


(1.6
)


(0.02
)







FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024


$

122.2



$

0.61




See page 14 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on the previous page.




Dispositions




666 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)



On January 8, 2025, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed the sale to UNIQLO of the portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue for $350,000,000 and realized net proceeds of $342,000,000. The financial statement gain, which will be recognized in the first quarter of 2025, will be approximately $76,000,000. The net proceeds from the sale were used to partially redeem Vornado’s preferred equity on the asset.




220 Central Park South



During the year ended December 31, 2024, we closed on the sale of two condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $31,605,000, resulting in a financial statement net gain of $15,175,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $2,106,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income.



On January 17, 2025, we closed on the sale of a condominium unit at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $11,695,000; three units remain unsold.




50-70 West 93rd Street



On May 13, 2024, we sold our 49.9% interest in 50-70 West 93rd Street to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of $2,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $83,500,000 mortgage loan, which was scheduled to mature in December 2024, resulting in a net gain of $873,000. The net gain is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.




Acquisitions




Investment in Loan



On August 6, 2024, we purchased a $50,000,000 B-Note secured by a Midtown Manhattan property at par. The B-Note, together with the $35,000,000 A-Note, is in default. The B-Note accrues interest at 5.25% plus 4.00% default interest. The $50,000,000 B-Note investment was recorded to “other assets” on our consolidated balance sheets.




Financing Activity




Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025



We repaid our $450,000,000 3.50% senior unsecured notes on their January 15, 2025 maturity date.




Alexander's, Inc. ("Alexander's")



On September 30, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of the office condominium portion of 731 Lexington Avenue, the Bloomberg LP headquarters building. The interest-only loan carries a fixed rate of 5.04% and matures in October 2028. The loan is prepayable, at Alexander’s option, with no penalty, beginning in October 2026. The loan replaces the previous $490,000,000 loan on the office condominium, that bore interest at the Prime Rate and was scheduled to mature in October 2024.




85 Tenth Avenue



On September 24, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 49.9% interest, modified the terms of the $625,000,000 mortgage loan on 85 Tenth Avenue. Per the original loan agreement, the mortgage loan is comprised of a (i) $396,000,000 3.82% senior note, (ii) $129,000,000 5.20% mezzanine A note and (iii) $100,000,000 6.60% mezzanine B note. The modification provides for the interest payments due under the mezzanine notes to be deferred until the December 2026 loan maturity. The deferred amounts will not accrue additional interest. The cash available from the deferred interest payments will be used to fund leasing costs at the property. At loan maturity, if there is no event of default, repayment of 50% of the accrued mezzanine interest will be waived.




606 Broadway



On September 5, 2024, the $74,119,000 non-recourse mortgage loan on 606 Broadway, in which we hold a 50% interest, matured and was not repaid, at which time the lender declared an event of default. As of December 31, 2024, the property has a carrying value of $53,886,000, which is after an impairment charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. We consolidate the joint venture. The loan currently bears interest at a floating rate of SOFR plus 1.91% (6.39% as of December 31, 2024) and provides for additional default interest of 3.00%.




640 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)



On June 10, 2024, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of 640 Fifth Avenue. The non-recourse loan matures in July 2029, bears interest at a fixed rate of 7.47% and amortizes at $7,000,000 per annum. The loan replaces the previous $500,000,000 loan, which the joint venture paid down by $100,000,000. The previous loan was fully recourse to the Operating Partnership and bore interest at SOFR plus 1.11%.




Financing Activity – continued




Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility



On May 3, 2024, we extended one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities to April 2029 (as fully extended). The new $915,000,000 facility replaced the $1.25 billion facility that was due to mature in April 2026. The new facility currently bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20% with a facility fee of 25 basis points. Our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility matures in December 2027 (as fully extended) and has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.15% and a facility fee of 25 basis points.




435 Seventh Avenue



On April 9, 2024, we completed a $75,000,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, of which $37,500,000 is recourse to the Operating Partnership. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.10% and matures in April 2028. The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 6.96% through April 2026. The loan replaces the previous $95,696,000 fully recourse loan, which bore interest at SOFR plus 1.41%.




280 Park Avenue



On April 4, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, amended and extended the $1,075,000,000 mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue. The maturity date on the amended loan was extended to September 2026, with options to fully extend to September 2028, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate on the amended loan remains at SOFR plus 1.78%. On July 8, 2024, the joint venture swapped the interest rate to a fixed rate of 5.84% through September 2028. Additionally, on April 4, 2024, the joint venture amended and extended the $125,000,000 mezzanine loan and subsequently repaid the loan for $62,500,000. In connection with the repayment of the mezzanine loan, we recognized our $31,215,000 share of the debt extinguishment gain which is included in “income (loss) from partially owned entities” on our consolidated statements of income.




Interest Rate Swap and Cap Arrangements



We entered into the following interest rate swap and cap arrangements during the year ended December 31, 2024:































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Notional Amount


(at share)


All-In Swapped Rate


Expiration Date


Variable Rate Spread


Interest rate swaps:








280 Park Avenue (50.0% interest)

$
537,500


5.84%

09/28

S+178

PENN 11


(1)


250,000


6.21%

10/25

S+206

435 Seventh Avenue


75,000


6.96%

04/26

S+210















Index Strike Rate





Interest rate caps:








61 Ninth Avenue (45.1% interest)

$
75,543


4.39%

01/26

S+146

Rego Park II (32.4% interest)


65,624


4.15%

12/25

S+145

________________________________













(1)

Together with the existing $250,000 swap arrangement on the $500,000 PENN 11 mortgage loan, the loan will bear interest at an all-in swapped rate of 6.28% through October 2025.









Alexander’s



On May 3, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, and Bloomberg L.P. reached an agreement to extend the leases covering approximately 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue that were scheduled to expire in February 2029 for a term of eleven years to February 2040.




Leasing Activity



The leasing activity and related statistics below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.































































































































































































































































































































































(Square feet in thousands)


New York




555 California




Office


Retail


THE MART


Street


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024








Total square feet leased


583



50



64



62

Our share of square feet leased:


513



32



64



43

Initial rent


(1)

$
87.48


$
315.10


$
52.28


$
133.87

Weighted average lease term (years)


5.0



11.3



6.8



3.7

Second generation relet space:








Square feet


400



21



40



39

GAAP basis:








Straight-line rent


(2)

$
93.44


$
399.79


$
51.91


$
131.44

Prior straight-line rent

$
75.42


$
219.39


$
51.15


$
106.87

Percentage increase


23.9
%


82.2
%


1.5
%


23.0
%

Cash basis (non-GAAP):








Initial rent


(1)

$
85.67


$
350.12


$
53.90


$
131.24

Prior escalated rent

$
80.82


$
234.14


$
57.55


$
127.86

Percentage increase (decrease)


6.0
%


49.5
%


(6.3
)%


2.6
%

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:








Per square foot

$
63.81


$
174.01


$
76.81


$
69.00

Per square foot per annum

$
12.76


$
15.40


$
11.30


$
18.65

Percentage of initial rent


14.6
%


4.9
%


21.6
%


13.9
%

________________________________


See notes below.































































































































































































































































































































































(Square feet in thousands)


New York




555 California




Office


Retail


THE MART


Street


Year Ended December 31, 2024








Total square feet leased


2,650



187



386



215

Our share of square feet leased:


1,653



161



386



152

Initial rent


(1)

$
104.49


$
160.01


$
52.88


$
102.80

Weighted average lease term (years)


8.4



9.4



7.5



7.6

Second generation relet space:








Square feet


1,218



52



247



148

GAAP basis:








Straight-line rent


(2)

$
103.06


$
312.43


$
54.38


$
103.05

Prior straight-line rent

$
92.97


$
227.98


$
51.57


$
88.21

Percentage increase


10.9
%


37.0
%


5.4
%


16.8
%

Cash basis (non-GAAP):








Initial rent


(1)

$
107.99


$
294.38


$
55.76


$
101.31

Prior escalated rent

$
105.37


$
271.77


$
57.37


$
101.45

Percentage increase (decrease)


2.5
%


8.3
%


(2.8
)%


(0.1
)%

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:








Per square foot

$
81.56


$
82.50


$
91.00


$
110.36

Per square foot per annum

$
9.71


$
8.78


$
12.13


$
14.52

Percentage of initial rent


9.3
%


5.5
%


22.9
%


14.1
%

_______________________________

















(1)

Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot.



(2)

Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent.









Occupancy












































(At Vornado's share)


New York




555 California




Total


Office


Retail


THE MART


Street

Occupancy as of December 31, 2024

87.6
%

88.8
%

73.7
%

80.1
%

92.0
%























































































































































Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") (non-GAAP) At Share:


Total


New York


THE MART



(2)


555 California Street



(3)

Same store NOI at share % (decrease) increase


(1)


:










Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

(4.5
)%

(0.7
)%

(57.5
)%

(13.2
)%

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

(6.8
)%

(4.7
)%

(17.8
)%

(21.9
)%

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024

4.0
%

8.7
%

(58.8
)%

(0.3
)%












Same store NOI at share – cash basis % (decrease) increase


(1)


:










Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

(3.8
)%

(2.2
)%

(32.0
)%

(1.5
)%

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

(4.5
)%

(3.3
)%

(10.6
)%

(13.2
)%

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024

0.0
%

2.7
%

(29.2
)%

(8.1
)%

____________________





















(1)

See pages 16 through 22 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share – cash basis reconciliations.



(2)

2024 includes a $4,560,000 write-off of a receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.



(3)

The year ended December 31, 2023 includes our $14,103,000 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.









NOI At Share and NOI At Share – Cash Basis:



The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2024 are summarized below.






















































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,





2024




2023



2024



2024




2023


NOI at share:










New York:










Office


(1)

$
193,215


$
182,769


$
167,051


$
706,592


$
727,000

Retail


48,238



47,378



47,283



191,379



188,561

Residential


6,072



5,415



5,784



24,044



21,910

Alexander's


9,515



12,013



9,470



39,895



40,098

Total New York


257,040



247,575



229,588



961,910



977,569

Other:










THE MART


(2)


6,168



14,516



14,972



51,686



61,519

555 California Street


(3)


15,854



18,125



15,780



64,963



82,965

Other investments


5,904



6,880



5,151



21,193



21,160

Total Other


27,926



39,521



35,903



137,842



165,644

NOI at share

$
284,966


$
287,096


$
265,491


$
1,099,752


$
1,143,213
























































































































































































































































































NOI at share – cash basis:










New York:










Office


(1)

$
181,438


$
183,742


$
173,415


$
698,138


$
726,914

Retail


44,130



46,491



44,095



176,798



180,932

Residential


5,750



5,137



5,527



22,914



20,588

Alexander's


10,615



11,059



10,424



46,172



41,435

Total New York


241,933



246,429



233,461



944,022



969,869

Other:










THE MART


10,550



15,511



14,901



57,235



62,579

555 California Street


(3)


18,138



18,265



19,589



74,621



85,819

Other investments


5,967



7,012



4,347



20,211



21,569

Total Other


34,655



40,788



38,837



152,067



169,967

NOI at share – cash basis

$
276,588


$
287,217


$
272,298


$
1,096,089


$
1,139,836

________________________________





















(1)

Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $6,895, $6,424, $8,280, $30,318 and $27,262 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2)

2024 includes a $4,560 write-off of a receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.



(3)

The year ended December 31, 2023 includes our $14,103 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.









Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of


December 31, 2024


:






































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)







(at Vornado’s share)









New York segment:


Property


Rentable


Sq. Ft.


Budget


Cash Amount


Expended


Remaining Expenditures


Stabilization Year


Projected Incremental


Cash Yield

PENN District:














PENN 2

1,795,000


$
750,000


$
697,451


$
52,549


2026

10.2%

Districtwide Improvements

N/A



100,000



70,919



29,081


N/A

N/A

Total PENN District





850,000


(1)


768,370



81,630




















Sunset Pier 94 Studios (49.9% interest)

266,000



125,000


(2)


52,093



72,907


2026

10.3%

















Total Active Development Projects





$

975,000



$

820,463



$

154,537






________________________________

















(1)

Excluding debt and equity carry.



(2)

Represents our 49.9% share of the $350,000 development budget, excluding the $40,000 value of our contributed leasehold interest and net of an estimated $9,000 for our share of development fees and reimbursement for overhead costs incurred by us. As of December 31, 2024, we have fully funded our $34,000 share of cash contributions.






There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.






Conference Call and Audio Webcast





As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 0916117. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at

www.vno.com

in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.






Contact





Thomas J. Sanelli


(212) 894-7000






Supplemental Data





Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website

www.vno.com

. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.



Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are the interest rate fluctuations and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.


VORNADO REALTY TRUST


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands)


As of


Increase




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(Decrease)


ASSETS






Real estate, at cost:






Land

$
2,434,209


$
2,436,221


$
(2,012
)

Buildings and improvements


10,439,113



9,952,954



486,159

Development costs and construction in progress


1,097,395



1,281,076



(183,681
)

Leasehold improvements and equipment


120,915



130,953



(10,038
)

Total


14,091,632



13,801,204



290,428

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization


(4,025,349
)


(3,752,827
)


(272,522
)

Real estate, net


10,066,283



10,048,377



17,906

Right-of-use assets


678,804



680,044



(1,240
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash






Cash and cash equivalents


733,947



997,002



(263,055
)

Restricted cash


215,672



264,582



(48,910
)

Total


949,619



1,261,584



(311,965
)

Tenant and other receivables


58,853



69,543



(10,690
)

Investments in partially owned entities


2,691,478



2,610,558



80,920

Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents


707,020



701,666



5,354

Deferred leasing costs, net


354,882



355,010



(128
)

Identified intangible assets, net


118,215



127,082



(8,867
)

Other assets


373,454



333,801



39,653

Total assets


$

15,998,608



$

16,187,665



$

(189,057

)


LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY






Liabilities:






Mortgages payable, net

$
5,676,014


$
5,688,020


$
(12,006
)

Senior unsecured notes, net


1,195,914



1,193,873



2,041

Unsecured term loan, net


795,948



794,559



1,389

Unsecured revolving credit facilities


575,000



575,000






Lease liabilities


749,759



732,859



16,900

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


374,013



411,044



(37,031
)

Deferred revenue


28,424



32,199



(3,775
)

Deferred compensation plan


114,580



105,245



9,335

Other liabilities


317,087



311,132



5,955

Total liabilities


9,826,739



9,843,931



(17,192
)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests


834,658



638,448



196,210

Shareholders' equity


5,158,242



5,509,064



(350,822
)

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries


178,969



196,222



(17,253
)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity


$

15,998,608



$

16,187,665



$

(189,057

)






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































VORNADO REALTY TRUST


OPERATING RESULTS


(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended


December 31,


For the Year Ended


December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues

$
457,790


$
441,886


$
1,787,686


$
1,811,163










Net income (loss)

$
5,758


$
(100,613
)

$
20,116


$
32,888

Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in:








Consolidated subsidiaries


11,107



49,717



51,131



75,967

Operating Partnership


(136
)


5,412



(860
)


(3,361
)

Net income (loss) attributable to Vornado


16,729



(45,484
)


70,387



105,494

Preferred share dividends


(15,526
)


(15,529
)


(62,112
)


(62,116
)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$
1,203


$
(61,013
)

$
8,275


$
43,378











Income (loss) per common share - basic:








Net income (loss) per common share

$
0.01


$
(0.32
)

$
0.04


$
0.23

Weighted average shares outstanding


190,679



190,361



190,539



191,005











Income (loss) per common share - diluted:








Net income (loss) per common share

$
0.01


$
(0.32
)

$
0.04


$
0.23

Weighted average shares outstanding


200,084



190,361



196,626



191,856










FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)

$
117,085


$
121,105


$
470,021


$
503,792

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$
0.58


$
0.62


$
2.37


$
2.59










FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$
122,212


$
123,751


$
447,071


$
508,151

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$
0.61


$
0.63


$
2.26


$
2.61










Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share


201,210



195,291



198,182



194,324




FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.




VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:



































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended


December 31,


For the Year Ended


December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$
1,203


$
(61,013
)

$
8,275


$
43,378

Per diluted share

$
0.01


$
(0.32
)

$
0.04


$
0.23










FFO adjustments:








Depreciation and amortization of real property

$
101,824


$
98,085


$
399,694


$
385,608

Real estate impairment losses







22,206








22,831

Net gains on sale of real estate












(873
)


(53,305
)

Our share of partially owned entities:








Depreciation and amortization of real property


23,483



27,188



101,195



108,088

Net gain on sale of real estate

















(16,545
)

Real estate impairment losses







50,458








50,458

FFO adjustments, net


125,307



197,937



500,016



497,135

Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities


358



388



1,549



1,642

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis


(9,783
)


(16,207
)


(39,819
)


(38,363
)

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions

$
117,085


$
121,105


$
470,021


$
503,792

Per diluted share

$
0.58


$
0.62


$
2.37


$
2.59











Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:








Weighted average common shares outstanding


190,679



190,361



190,539



191,005

Effect of dilutive securities:








Share-based payment awards


9,405



2,857



6,087



851

Convertible securities


1,126



2,073



1,556



2,468

Denominator for FFO per diluted share


201,210



195,291



198,182



194,324





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2024.











































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,





2024




2023



2024



2024




2023

Net income (loss)

$
5,758


$
(100,613
)

$
(19,468
)

$
20,116


$
32,888

Depreciation and amortization expense


113,061



110,197



116,006



447,500



434,273

General and administrative expense


36,637



46,040



35,511



148,520



162,883

Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other


1,341



49,190



(113
)


5,242



50,691

(Income) loss from partially owned entities


(30,007
)


33,518



(18,229
)


(112,464
)


(38,689
)

Interest and other investment income, net


(11,348
)


(5,833
)


(12,391
)


(45,974
)


(43,287
)

Interest and debt expense


100,483



87,695



100,907



390,269



349,223

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets







(6,607
)







(16,048
)


(71,199
)

Income tax expense


5,822



8,374



4,883



22,729



29,222

NOI from partially owned entities


73,270



74,819



67,292



279,229



285,761

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries


(10,051
)


(9,684
)


(8,907
)


(39,367
)


(48,553
)

NOI at share


284,966



287,096



265,491



1,099,752



1,143,213

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other


(8,378
)


121



6,807



(3,663
)


(3,377
)

NOI at share – cash basis

$
276,588


$
287,217


$
272,298


$
1,096,089


$
1,139,836




NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share – cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share – cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.




VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share – cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We use these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share – cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
284,966


$
257,040


$
6,168


$
15,854


$
5,904

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(55
)


(55
)















Development properties


(5,627
)


(5,627
)















Other non-same store income, net


(16,576
)


(10,546
)







(126
)


(5,904
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
262,708


$
240,812


$
6,168


$
15,728


$














NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2023

$
287,096


$
247,575


$
14,516


$
18,125


$
6,880

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(532
)


(542
)


10











Development properties


(2,684
)


(2,684
)















Other non-same store income, net


(8,669
)


(1,789
)












(6,880
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2023

$
275,211


$
242,560


$
14,526


$
18,125


$














Decrease in same store NOI at share

$
(12,503
)

$
(1,748
)

$
(8,358
)

$
(2,397
)

$














% decrease in same store NOI at share


(4.5
)%


(0.7
)%


(57.5
)%


(13.2
)%


0.0
%





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
276,588


$
241,933


$
10,550


$
18,138


$
5,967

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(55
)


(55
)















Development properties


(1,664
)


(1,664
)















Other non-same store income, net


(11,397
)


(5,287
)







(143
)


(5,967
)

Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
263,472


$
234,927


$
10,550


$
17,995


$














NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023

$
287,217


$
246,429


$
15,511


$
18,265


$
7,012

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(532
)


(542
)


10











Development properties


(2,518
)


(2,518
)















Other non-same store income, net


(10,149
)


(3,137
)












(7,012
)

Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023

$
274,018


$
240,232


$
15,521


$
18,265


$














Decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis

$
(10,546
)

$
(5,305
)

$
(4,971
)

$
(270
)

$














% decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis


(3.8
)%


(2.2
)%


(32.0
)%


(1.5
)%


0.0
%





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2024

$
1,099,752


$
961,910


$
51,686


$
64,963


$
21,193

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(1,499
)


(1,509
)


10











Development properties


(35,182
)


(35,182
)















Other non-same store income, net


(34,735
)


(13,416
)







(126
)


(21,193
)

Same store NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2024

$
1,028,336


$
911,803


$
51,696


$
64,837


$














NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2023

$
1,143,213


$
977,569


$
61,519


$
82,965


$
21,160

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(2,321
)


(3,677
)


1,356











Development properties


(16,310
)


(16,310
)















Other non-same store income, net


(21,589
)


(429
)












(21,160
)

Same store NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2023

$
1,102,993


$
957,153


$
62,875


$
82,965


$














Decrease in same store NOI at share

$
(74,657
)

$
(45,350
)

$
(11,179
)

$
(18,128
)

$














% decrease in same store NOI at share


(6.8
)%


(4.7
)%


(17.8
)%


(21.9
)%


0.0
%





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2024

$
1,096,089


$
944,022


$
57,235


$
74,621


$
20,211

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(1,499
)


(1,509
)


10











Development properties


(21,561
)


(21,561
)















Other non-same store income, net


(31,681
)


(11,327
)







(143
)


(20,211
)

Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2024

$
1,041,348


$
909,625


$
57,245


$
74,478


$














NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2023

$
1,139,836


$
969,869


$
62,579


$
85,819


$
21,569

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(2,664
)


(4,138
)


1,474











Development properties


(15,519
)


(15,519
)















Other non-same store income, net


(30,737
)


(9,168
)












(21,569
)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2023

$
1,090,916


$
941,044


$
64,053


$
85,819


$














Decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis

$
(49,568
)

$
(31,419
)

$
(6,808
)

$
(11,341
)

$














% decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis


(4.5
)%


(3.3
)%


(10.6
)%


(13.2
)%


0.0
%





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
284,966


$
257,040


$
6,168


$
15,854


$
5,904

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(55
)


(55
)















Development properties


(12,427
)


(12,427
)















Other non-same store income, net


(15,497
)


(9,467
)







(126
)


(5,904
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
256,987


$
235,091


$
6,168


$
15,728


$














NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024

$
265,491


$
229,588


$
14,972


$
15,780


$
5,151

Less NOI at share from:










Dispositions


(25
)


(29
)


4











Development properties


(11,959
)


(11,959
)















Other non-same store income, net


(6,437
)


(1,286
)












(5,151
)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024

$
247,070


$
216,314


$
14,976


$
15,780


$














Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share

$
9,917


$
18,777


$
(8,808
)

$
(52
)

$














% increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share


4.0
%


8.7
%


(58.8
)%


(0.3
)%


0.0
%





VORNADO REALTY TRUST




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED



Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.






































































































































































































































































































































































(Amounts in thousands)


Total


New York


THE MART


555 California Street


Other

NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
276,588


$
241,933


$
10,550


$
18,138


$
5,967

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(55
)


(55
)















Development properties


(7,666
)


(7,666
)















Other non-same store income, net


(10,263
)


(4,153
)







(143
)


(5,967
)

Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024

$
258,604


$
230,059


$
10,550


$
17,995


$














NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024

$
272,298


$
233,461


$
14,901


$
19,589


$
4,347

Less NOI at share – cash basis from:










Dispositions


(25
)


(29
)


4











Development properties


(6,574
)


(6,574
)















Other non-same store income, net


(7,160
)


(2,813
)












(4,347
)

Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024

$
258,539


$
224,045


$
14,905


$
19,589


$














Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share – cash basis

$
65


$
6,014


$
(4,355
)

$
(1,594
)

$














% increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share – cash basis


0.0
%


2.7
%


(29.2
)%


(8.1
)%


0.0
%





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.