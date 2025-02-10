Vornado Realty Trust Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results with Return to Profitability

Vornado Realty Trust's Q4 2024 earnings show a net income of $1.2 million, reversing previous losses.

Vornado Realty Trust reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $61 million, or $0.32 per share, in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, net income was $8.3 million, or $0.04 per share, down from $43.4 million, or $0.23 per share, the previous year. Funds from Operations (FFO), a key performance metric for real estate firms, showed slight decreases both quarterly and annually, with fourth-quarter FFO at $117.1 million and $470 million for the year, down from $121.1 million and $503.8 million respectively in 2023. Considerable dispositions occurred, including the sale of 666 Fifth Avenue for $350 million, which will contribute significantly to 2025’s financial results. Overall, despite challenges in net operating income and occupancy levels, Vornado continues to manage its portfolio actively, including refinancing various debt instruments and engaging in significant development projects.

Potential Positives

Vornado Realty Trust reported a significant turnaround with net income attributable to common shareholders of $1,203,000 for Q4 2024, compared to a net loss of $61,013,000 in Q4 2023.

The company realized a financial statement gain of approximately $76,000,000 from the recent sale of a portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue.

Overall revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, remained relatively stable at $1,787,686, compared to $1,811,163 for the previous year, indicating resilience in its operations amid market fluctuations.

Vornado's net income for the year ending December 31, 2024, improved, showing a net income of $8,275,000 compared to a net income of $43,378,000 in 2023, reflecting positive adjustments despite lower overall performance.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased significantly to $8,275,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $43,378,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, indicating a concerning decline in profitability.

Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders decreased for both the fourth quarter and the full year compared to the previous year, which could signal underlying issues in operational performance and sustainability.

Same store net operating income (NOI) showed a decline of 6.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the prior year, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining occupancy and rental income stability across its properties.

FAQ

What were Vornado Realty Trust's net income results for Q4 2024?

Vornado reported a net income of $1,203,000, or $0.01 per diluted share for Q4 2024.

How did Vornado's FFO perform compared to previous quarters?

FFO for Q4 2024 was $117,085,000, a decrease from $121,105,000 in Q4 2023.

What is Vornado's FFO as adjusted for the year ended 2024?

For 2024, FFO as adjusted was $447,071,000, down from $508,151,000 in 2023.

What major asset sales did Vornado complete in 2024?

Key sales included the UNIQLO store at 666 Fifth Avenue and condominium units at 220 Central Park South.

When will Vornado host its nextearnings call

The nextearnings callis scheduled for February 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:











Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results











NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1,203,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $61,013,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.





FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $117,085,000, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $121,105,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $122,212,000, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $123,751,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.











Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results











NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $8,275,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $43,378,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.





FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $470,021,000, or $2.37 per diluted share, compared to $503,792,000, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $447,071,000, or $2.26 per diluted share, and $508,151,000, or $2.61 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.





The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)











For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)





(1)













$





117,085













$





121,105













$





470,021













$





503,792













Per diluted share (non-GAAP)









$





0.58













$





0.62













$





2.37













$





2.59





















































Certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:









































Deferred tax liability on our investment in the Farley Building (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary)









$





3,456













$





3,526













$





14,353













$





11,722













Credit losses on investments













—

















8,269

















—

















8,269













After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units and ancillary amenities













—

















(5,786





)













(13,069





)













(11,959





)









Our share of the gain on the discounted extinguishment of the 280 Park Avenue mezzanine loan













—

















—

















(31,215





)













—













Other













2,104

















(3,169





)













5,000

















(3,336





)





















5,560

















2,840

















(24,931





)













4,696













Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis













(433





)













(194





)













1,981

















(337





)









Total of certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net









$





5,127













$





2,646













$





(22,950





)









$





4,359













Per diluted share (non-GAAP)









$





0.03













$





0.01













$





(0.11





)









$





0.02





















































FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









$





122,212













$





123,751













$





447,071













$





508,151













Per diluted share (non-GAAP)









$





0.61













$





0.63













$





2.26













$





2.61













________________________________

























(1)











See page 14 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





































FFO, as Adjusted Bridge – Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023











The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024:









(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)











FFO, as Adjusted





















Amount













Per Share













FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2023













$









123.8

















$









0.63







































Increase/(Decrease) in FFO, as adjusted due to:

























330 West 34th Street termination and recapture fees, net of straight-line rent write-offs relating to new WeWork lease













15.1





















Lease expirations, net of rent commencements, and other tenant related items













(13.9





)

















Change in interest expense, net of interest income













(9.1





)

















2023 Development fee pool bonus expense













6.4





















Variable businesses (primarily signage)













5.1





















THE MART write-off of straight-line rent receivable













(4.6





)

















Other, net













(0.6





)





























(1.6





)

















Noncontrolling interests' share of above items and impact of assumed conversions of convertible securities













—





















Net decrease













(1.6





)













(0.02





)



































FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024













$









122.2

















$









0.61



















See page 14 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on the previous page.







Dispositions









666 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)







On January 8, 2025, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed the sale to UNIQLO of the portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue for $350,000,000 and realized net proceeds of $342,000,000. The financial statement gain, which will be recognized in the first quarter of 2025, will be approximately $76,000,000. The net proceeds from the sale were used to partially redeem Vornado’s preferred equity on the asset.







220 Central Park South







During the year ended December 31, 2024, we closed on the sale of two condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $31,605,000, resulting in a financial statement net gain of $15,175,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $2,106,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income.





On January 17, 2025, we closed on the sale of a condominium unit at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $11,695,000; three units remain unsold.







50-70 West 93rd Street







On May 13, 2024, we sold our 49.9% interest in 50-70 West 93rd Street to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of $2,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $83,500,000 mortgage loan, which was scheduled to mature in December 2024, resulting in a net gain of $873,000. The net gain is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.







Acquisitions









Investment in Loan







On August 6, 2024, we purchased a $50,000,000 B-Note secured by a Midtown Manhattan property at par. The B-Note, together with the $35,000,000 A-Note, is in default. The B-Note accrues interest at 5.25% plus 4.00% default interest. The $50,000,000 B-Note investment was recorded to “other assets” on our consolidated balance sheets.







Financing Activity









Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025







We repaid our $450,000,000 3.50% senior unsecured notes on their January 15, 2025 maturity date.







Alexander's, Inc. ("Alexander's")







On September 30, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of the office condominium portion of 731 Lexington Avenue, the Bloomberg LP headquarters building. The interest-only loan carries a fixed rate of 5.04% and matures in October 2028. The loan is prepayable, at Alexander’s option, with no penalty, beginning in October 2026. The loan replaces the previous $490,000,000 loan on the office condominium, that bore interest at the Prime Rate and was scheduled to mature in October 2024.







85 Tenth Avenue







On September 24, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 49.9% interest, modified the terms of the $625,000,000 mortgage loan on 85 Tenth Avenue. Per the original loan agreement, the mortgage loan is comprised of a (i) $396,000,000 3.82% senior note, (ii) $129,000,000 5.20% mezzanine A note and (iii) $100,000,000 6.60% mezzanine B note. The modification provides for the interest payments due under the mezzanine notes to be deferred until the December 2026 loan maturity. The deferred amounts will not accrue additional interest. The cash available from the deferred interest payments will be used to fund leasing costs at the property. At loan maturity, if there is no event of default, repayment of 50% of the accrued mezzanine interest will be waived.







606 Broadway







On September 5, 2024, the $74,119,000 non-recourse mortgage loan on 606 Broadway, in which we hold a 50% interest, matured and was not repaid, at which time the lender declared an event of default. As of December 31, 2024, the property has a carrying value of $53,886,000, which is after an impairment charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. We consolidate the joint venture. The loan currently bears interest at a floating rate of SOFR plus 1.91% (6.39% as of December 31, 2024) and provides for additional default interest of 3.00%.







640 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)







On June 10, 2024, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of 640 Fifth Avenue. The non-recourse loan matures in July 2029, bears interest at a fixed rate of 7.47% and amortizes at $7,000,000 per annum. The loan replaces the previous $500,000,000 loan, which the joint venture paid down by $100,000,000. The previous loan was fully recourse to the Operating Partnership and bore interest at SOFR plus 1.11%.







Financing Activity – continued









Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility







On May 3, 2024, we extended one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities to April 2029 (as fully extended). The new $915,000,000 facility replaced the $1.25 billion facility that was due to mature in April 2026. The new facility currently bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20% with a facility fee of 25 basis points. Our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility matures in December 2027 (as fully extended) and has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.15% and a facility fee of 25 basis points.







435 Seventh Avenue







On April 9, 2024, we completed a $75,000,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, of which $37,500,000 is recourse to the Operating Partnership. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.10% and matures in April 2028. The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 6.96% through April 2026. The loan replaces the previous $95,696,000 fully recourse loan, which bore interest at SOFR plus 1.41%.







280 Park Avenue







On April 4, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, amended and extended the $1,075,000,000 mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue. The maturity date on the amended loan was extended to September 2026, with options to fully extend to September 2028, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate on the amended loan remains at SOFR plus 1.78%. On July 8, 2024, the joint venture swapped the interest rate to a fixed rate of 5.84% through September 2028. Additionally, on April 4, 2024, the joint venture amended and extended the $125,000,000 mezzanine loan and subsequently repaid the loan for $62,500,000. In connection with the repayment of the mezzanine loan, we recognized our $31,215,000 share of the debt extinguishment gain which is included in “income (loss) from partially owned entities” on our consolidated statements of income.







Interest Rate Swap and Cap Arrangements







We entered into the following interest rate swap and cap arrangements during the year ended December 31, 2024:









(Amounts in thousands)











Notional Amount





(at share)













All-In Swapped Rate













Expiration Date













Variable Rate Spread













Interest rate swaps:











































280 Park Avenue (50.0% interest)









$





537,500













5.84%









09/28









S+178









PENN 11





(1)

















250,000













6.21%









10/25









S+206









435 Seventh Avenue













75,000













6.96%









04/26









S+210



































































Index Strike Rate





























Interest rate caps:











































61 Ninth Avenue (45.1% interest)









$





75,543













4.39%









01/26









S+146









Rego Park II (32.4% interest)













65,624













4.15%









12/25









S+145









________________________________

























(1)











Together with the existing $250,000 swap arrangement on the $500,000 PENN 11 mortgage loan, the loan will bear interest at an all-in swapped rate of 6.28% through October 2025.

























Alexander’s







On May 3, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, and Bloomberg L.P. reached an agreement to extend the leases covering approximately 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue that were scheduled to expire in February 2029 for a term of eleven years to February 2040.







Leasing Activity







The leasing activity and related statistics below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.









(Square feet in thousands)











New York





















555 California





























Office













Retail













THE MART













Street













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











































Total square feet leased













583

















50

















64

















62













Our share of square feet leased:













513

















32

















64

















43













Initial rent





(1)













$





87.48













$





315.10













$





52.28













$





133.87













Weighted average lease term (years)













5.0

















11.3

















6.8

















3.7













Second generation relet space:









































Square feet













400

















21

















40

















39













GAAP basis:









































Straight-line rent





(2)













$





93.44













$





399.79













$





51.91













$





131.44













Prior straight-line rent









$





75.42













$





219.39













$





51.15













$





106.87













Percentage increase













23.9





%













82.2





%













1.5





%













23.0





%









Cash basis (non-GAAP):









































Initial rent





(1)













$





85.67













$





350.12













$





53.90













$





131.24













Prior escalated rent









$





80.82













$





234.14













$





57.55













$





127.86













Percentage increase (decrease)













6.0





%













49.5





%













(6.3





)%













2.6





%









Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:









































Per square foot









$





63.81













$





174.01













$





76.81













$





69.00













Per square foot per annum









$





12.76













$





15.40













$





11.30













$





18.65













Percentage of initial rent













14.6





%













4.9





%













21.6





%













13.9





%









________________________________











See notes below.























(Square feet in thousands)











New York





















555 California





























Office













Retail













THE MART













Street













Year Ended December 31, 2024











































Total square feet leased













2,650

















187

















386

















215













Our share of square feet leased:













1,653

















161

















386

















152













Initial rent





(1)













$





104.49













$





160.01













$





52.88













$





102.80













Weighted average lease term (years)













8.4

















9.4

















7.5

















7.6













Second generation relet space:









































Square feet













1,218

















52

















247

















148













GAAP basis:









































Straight-line rent





(2)













$





103.06













$





312.43













$





54.38













$





103.05













Prior straight-line rent









$





92.97













$





227.98













$





51.57













$





88.21













Percentage increase













10.9





%













37.0





%













5.4





%













16.8





%









Cash basis (non-GAAP):









































Initial rent





(1)













$





107.99













$





294.38













$





55.76













$





101.31













Prior escalated rent









$





105.37













$





271.77













$





57.37













$





101.45













Percentage increase (decrease)













2.5





%













8.3





%













(2.8





)%













(0.1





)%









Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:









































Per square foot









$





81.56













$





82.50













$





91.00













$





110.36













Per square foot per annum









$





9.71













$





8.78













$





12.13













$





14.52













Percentage of initial rent













9.3





%













5.5





%













22.9





%













14.1





%









_______________________________

























(1)











Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot.















(2)











Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent.

























Occupancy











(At Vornado's share)











New York





















555 California





























Total













Office













Retail













THE MART













Street











Occupancy as of December 31, 2024









87.6





%









88.8





%









73.7





%









80.1





%









92.0





%























Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") (non-GAAP) At Share:













Total













New York













THE MART







(2)























555 California Street







(3)





















Same store NOI at share % (decrease) increase





(1)





:

















































Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023









(4.5





)%









(0.7





)%









(57.5





)%









(13.2





)%









Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023









(6.8





)%









(4.7





)%









(17.8





)%









(21.9





)%









Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024









4.0





%









8.7





%









(58.8





)%









(0.3





)%

























































Same store NOI at share – cash basis % (decrease) increase





(1)





:

















































Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023









(3.8





)%









(2.2





)%









(32.0





)%









(1.5





)%









Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023









(4.5





)%









(3.3





)%









(10.6





)%









(13.2





)%









Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024









0.0





%









2.7





%









(29.2





)%









(8.1





)%









____________________

























(1)











See pages 16 through 22 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share – cash basis reconciliations.















(2)











2024 includes a $4,560,000 write-off of a receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.















(3)











The year ended December 31, 2023 includes our $14,103,000 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.

























NOI At Share and NOI At Share – Cash Basis:







The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2024 are summarized below.









(Amounts in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





























December 31,













September 30,





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















2024

















2024





















2023

















NOI at share:



















































New York:

















































Office





(1)













$





193,215













$





182,769













$





167,051













$





706,592













$





727,000













Retail













48,238

















47,378

















47,283

















191,379

















188,561













Residential













6,072

















5,415

















5,784

















24,044

















21,910













Alexander's













9,515

















12,013

















9,470

















39,895

















40,098













Total New York













257,040

















247,575

















229,588

















961,910

















977,569













Other:

















































THE MART





(2)

















6,168

















14,516

















14,972

















51,686

















61,519













555 California Street





(3)

















15,854

















18,125

















15,780

















64,963

















82,965













Other investments













5,904

















6,880

















5,151

















21,193

















21,160













Total Other













27,926

















39,521

















35,903

















137,842

















165,644













NOI at share









$





284,966













$





287,096













$





265,491













$





1,099,752













$





1,143,213



























NOI at share – cash basis:



















































New York:

















































Office





(1)













$





181,438













$





183,742













$





173,415













$





698,138













$





726,914













Retail













44,130

















46,491

















44,095

















176,798

















180,932













Residential













5,750

















5,137

















5,527

















22,914

















20,588













Alexander's













10,615

















11,059

















10,424

















46,172

















41,435













Total New York













241,933

















246,429

















233,461

















944,022

















969,869













Other:

















































THE MART













10,550

















15,511

















14,901

















57,235

















62,579













555 California Street





(3)

















18,138

















18,265

















19,589

















74,621

















85,819













Other investments













5,967

















7,012

















4,347

















20,211

















21,569













Total Other













34,655

















40,788

















38,837

















152,067

















169,967













NOI at share – cash basis









$





276,588













$





287,217













$





272,298













$





1,096,089













$





1,139,836













________________________________

























(1)











Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $6,895, $6,424, $8,280, $30,318 and $27,262 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.















(2)











2024 includes a $4,560 write-off of a receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents due to the tenant being deemed uncollectible.















(3)











The year ended December 31, 2023 includes our $14,103 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.

























Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of





December 31, 2024





:











(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)



































(at Vornado’s share)





































New York segment:













Property





Rentable





Sq. Ft.





















Budget

















Cash Amount





Expended













Remaining Expenditures













Stabilization Year













Projected Incremental





Cash Yield











PENN District:

































































PENN 2









1,795,000













$





750,000













$





697,451













$





52,549













2026









10.2%









Districtwide Improvements









N/A

















100,000

















70,919

















29,081













N/A









N/A









Total PENN District

























850,000









(1)

















768,370

















81,630





























































































Sunset Pier 94 Studios (49.9% interest)









266,000

















125,000









(2)

















52,093

















72,907













2026









10.3%











































































Total Active Development Projects

























$









975,000

















$









820,463

















$









154,537

































________________________________



























(1)











Excluding debt and equity carry.















(2)











Represents our 49.9% share of the $350,000 development budget, excluding the $40,000 value of our contributed leasehold interest and net of an estimated $9,000 for our share of development fees and reimbursement for overhead costs incurred by us. As of December 31, 2024, we have fully funded our $34,000 share of cash contributions.



















There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.











Conference Call and Audio Webcast











As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 0916117. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at



www.vno.com



in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.











Contact











Thomas J. Sanelli





(212) 894-7000











Supplemental Data











Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website



www.vno.com



. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.





Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are the interest rate fluctuations and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



















VORNADO REALTY TRUST













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(Amounts in thousands)











As of













Increase





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













(Decrease)













ASSETS



































Real estate, at cost:

































Land









$





2,434,209













$





2,436,221













$





(2,012





)









Buildings and improvements













10,439,113

















9,952,954

















486,159













Development costs and construction in progress













1,097,395

















1,281,076

















(183,681





)









Leasehold improvements and equipment













120,915

















130,953

















(10,038





)









Total













14,091,632

















13,801,204

















290,428













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization













(4,025,349





)













(3,752,827





)













(272,522





)









Real estate, net













10,066,283

















10,048,377

















17,906













Right-of-use assets













678,804

















680,044

















(1,240





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

































Cash and cash equivalents













733,947

















997,002

















(263,055





)









Restricted cash













215,672

















264,582

















(48,910





)









Total













949,619

















1,261,584

















(311,965





)









Tenant and other receivables













58,853

















69,543

















(10,690





)









Investments in partially owned entities













2,691,478

















2,610,558

















80,920













Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents













707,020

















701,666

















5,354













Deferred leasing costs, net













354,882

















355,010

















(128





)









Identified intangible assets, net













118,215

















127,082

















(8,867





)









Other assets













373,454

















333,801

















39,653













Total assets











$









15,998,608

















$









16,187,665

















$









(189,057









)













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY



































Liabilities:

































Mortgages payable, net









$





5,676,014













$





5,688,020













$





(12,006





)









Senior unsecured notes, net













1,195,914

















1,193,873

















2,041













Unsecured term loan, net













795,948

















794,559

















1,389













Unsecured revolving credit facilities













575,000

















575,000

















—













Lease liabilities













749,759

















732,859

















16,900













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













374,013

















411,044

















(37,031





)









Deferred revenue













28,424

















32,199

















(3,775





)









Deferred compensation plan













114,580

















105,245

















9,335













Other liabilities













317,087

















311,132

















5,955













Total liabilities













9,826,739

















9,843,931

















(17,192





)









Redeemable noncontrolling interests













834,658

















638,448

















196,210













Shareholders' equity













5,158,242

















5,509,064

















(350,822





)









Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries













178,969

















196,222

















(17,253





)









Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity











$









15,998,608

















$









16,187,665

















$









(189,057









)

























VORNADO REALTY TRUST













OPERATING RESULTS



















(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)











For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues









$





457,790













$





441,886













$





1,787,686













$





1,811,163





















































Net income (loss)









$





5,758













$





(100,613





)









$





20,116













$





32,888













Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in:









































Consolidated subsidiaries













11,107

















49,717

















51,131

















75,967













Operating Partnership













(136





)













5,412

















(860





)













(3,361





)









Net income (loss) attributable to Vornado













16,729

















(45,484





)













70,387

















105,494













Preferred share dividends













(15,526





)













(15,529





)













(62,112





)













(62,116





)









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders









$





1,203













$





(61,013





)









$





8,275













$





43,378























































Income (loss) per common share - basic:











































Net income (loss) per common share









$





0.01













$





(0.32





)









$





0.04













$





0.23













Weighted average shares outstanding













190,679

















190,361

















190,539

















191,005























































Income (loss) per common share - diluted:











































Net income (loss) per common share









$





0.01













$





(0.32





)









$





0.04













$





0.23













Weighted average shares outstanding













200,084

















190,361

















196,626

















191,856





















































FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)









$





117,085













$





121,105













$





470,021













$





503,792













Per diluted share (non-GAAP)









$





0.58













$





0.62













$





2.37













$





2.59





















































FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









$





122,212













$





123,751













$





447,071













$





508,151













Per diluted share (non-GAAP)









$





0.61













$





0.63













$





2.26













$





2.61





















































Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share













201,210

















195,291

















198,182

















194,324

















FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.







VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS







The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)











For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders









$





1,203













$





(61,013





)









$





8,275













$





43,378













Per diluted share









$





0.01













$





(0.32





)









$





0.04













$





0.23





















































FFO adjustments:









































Depreciation and amortization of real property









$





101,824













$





98,085













$





399,694













$





385,608













Real estate impairment losses













—

















22,206

















—

















22,831













Net gains on sale of real estate













—

















—

















(873





)













(53,305





)









Our share of partially owned entities:









































Depreciation and amortization of real property













23,483

















27,188

















101,195

















108,088













Net gain on sale of real estate













—

















—

















—

















(16,545





)









Real estate impairment losses













—

















50,458

















—

















50,458













FFO adjustments, net













125,307

















197,937

















500,016

















497,135













Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities













358

















388

















1,549

















1,642













Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis













(9,783





)













(16,207





)













(39,819





)













(38,363





)









FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions









$





117,085













$





121,105













$





470,021













$





503,792













Per diluted share









$





0.58













$





0.62













$





2.37













$





2.59























































Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:











































Weighted average common shares outstanding













190,679

















190,361

















190,539

















191,005













Effect of dilutive securities:









































Share-based payment awards













9,405

















2,857

















6,087

















851













Convertible securities













1,126

















2,073

















1,556

















2,468













Denominator for FFO per diluted share













201,210

















195,291

















198,182

















194,324



















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2024.









(Amounts in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





























December 31,













September 30,





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















2024

















2024





















2023















Net income (loss)









$





5,758













$





(100,613





)









$





(19,468





)









$





20,116













$





32,888













Depreciation and amortization expense













113,061

















110,197

















116,006

















447,500

















434,273













General and administrative expense













36,637

















46,040

















35,511

















148,520

















162,883













Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other













1,341

















49,190

















(113





)













5,242

















50,691













(Income) loss from partially owned entities













(30,007





)













33,518

















(18,229





)













(112,464





)













(38,689





)









Interest and other investment income, net













(11,348





)













(5,833





)













(12,391





)













(45,974





)













(43,287





)









Interest and debt expense













100,483

















87,695

















100,907

















390,269

















349,223













Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets













—

















(6,607





)













—

















(16,048





)













(71,199





)









Income tax expense













5,822

















8,374

















4,883

















22,729

















29,222













NOI from partially owned entities













73,270

















74,819

















67,292

















279,229

















285,761













NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries













(10,051





)













(9,684





)













(8,907





)













(39,367





)













(48,553





)









NOI at share













284,966

















287,096

















265,491

















1,099,752

















1,143,213













Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other













(8,378





)













121

















6,807

















(3,663





)













(3,377





)









NOI at share – cash basis









$





276,588













$





287,217













$





272,298













$





1,096,089













$





1,139,836

















NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share – cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share – cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share – cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.







VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share – cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We use these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share – cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.





Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





284,966













$





257,040













$





6,168













$





15,854













$





5,904













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(55





)













(55





)













—

















—

















—













Development properties













(5,627





)













(5,627





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(16,576





)













(10,546





)













—

















(126





)













(5,904





)









Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





262,708













$





240,812













$





6,168













$





15,728













$





—





























































NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2023









$





287,096













$





247,575













$





14,516













$





18,125













$





6,880













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(532





)













(542





)













10

















—

















—













Development properties













(2,684





)













(2,684





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(8,669





)













(1,789





)













—

















—

















(6,880





)









Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2023









$





275,211













$





242,560













$





14,526













$





18,125













$





—





























































Decrease in same store NOI at share









$





(12,503





)









$





(1,748





)









$





(8,358





)









$





(2,397





)









$





—





























































% decrease in same store NOI at share













(4.5





)%













(0.7





)%













(57.5





)%













(13.2





)%













0.0





%















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





276,588













$





241,933













$





10,550













$





18,138













$





5,967













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(55





)













(55





)













—

















—

















—













Development properties













(1,664





)













(1,664





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(11,397





)













(5,287





)













—

















(143





)













(5,967





)









Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





263,472













$





234,927













$





10,550













$





17,995













$





—





























































NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023









$





287,217













$





246,429













$





15,511













$





18,265













$





7,012













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(532





)













(542





)













10

















—

















—













Development properties













(2,518





)













(2,518





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(10,149





)













(3,137





)













—

















—

















(7,012





)









Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023









$





274,018













$





240,232













$





15,521













$





18,265













$





—





























































Decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis









$





(10,546





)









$





(5,305





)









$





(4,971





)









$





(270





)









$





—





























































% decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis













(3.8





)%













(2.2





)%













(32.0





)%













(1.5





)%













0.0





%















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2024









$





1,099,752













$





961,910













$





51,686













$





64,963













$





21,193













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(1,499





)













(1,509





)













10

















—

















—













Development properties













(35,182





)













(35,182





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(34,735





)













(13,416





)













—

















(126





)













(21,193





)









Same store NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2024









$





1,028,336













$





911,803













$





51,696













$





64,837













$





—





























































NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2023









$





1,143,213













$





977,569













$





61,519













$





82,965













$





21,160













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(2,321





)













(3,677





)













1,356

















—

















—













Development properties













(16,310





)













(16,310





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(21,589





)













(429





)













—

















—

















(21,160





)









Same store NOI at share for the year ended December 31, 2023









$





1,102,993













$





957,153













$





62,875













$





82,965













$





—





























































Decrease in same store NOI at share









$





(74,657





)









$





(45,350





)









$





(11,179





)









$





(18,128





)









$





—





























































% decrease in same store NOI at share













(6.8





)%













(4.7





)%













(17.8





)%













(21.9









)%













0.0





%















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2024









$





1,096,089













$





944,022













$





57,235













$





74,621













$





20,211













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(1,499





)













(1,509





)













10

















—

















—













Development properties













(21,561





)













(21,561





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(31,681





)













(11,327





)













—

















(143





)













(20,211





)









Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2024









$





1,041,348













$





909,625













$





57,245













$





74,478













$





—





























































NOI at share – cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2023









$





1,139,836













$





969,869













$





62,579













$





85,819













$





21,569













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(2,664





)













(4,138





)













1,474

















—

















—













Development properties













(15,519





)













(15,519





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(30,737





)













(9,168





)













—

















—

















(21,569





)









Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the year ended December 31, 2023









$





1,090,916













$





941,044













$





64,053













$





85,819













$





—





























































Decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis









$





(49,568





)









$





(31,419





)









$





(6,808





)









$





(11,341





)









$





—





























































% decrease in same store NOI at share – cash basis













(4.5





)%













(3.3





)%













(10.6





)%













(13.2





)%













0.0





%















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





284,966













$





257,040













$





6,168













$





15,854













$





5,904













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(55





)













(55





)













—

















—

















—













Development properties













(12,427





)













(12,427





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(15,497





)













(9,467





)













—

















(126





)













(5,904





)









Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





256,987













$





235,091













$





6,168













$





15,728













$





—





























































NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024









$





265,491













$





229,588













$





14,972













$





15,780













$





5,151













Less NOI at share from:

















































Dispositions













(25





)













(29





)













4

















—

















—













Development properties













(11,959





)













(11,959





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(6,437





)













(1,286





)













—

















—

















(5,151





)









Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024









$





247,070













$





216,314













$





14,976













$





15,780













$





—





























































Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share









$





9,917













$





18,777













$





(8,808





)









$





(52





)









$





—





























































% increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share













4.0





%













8.7





%













(58.8





)%













(0.3





)%













0.0





%















VORNADO REALTY TRUST









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS – CONTINUED







Below are reconciliations of NOI at share – cash basis to same store NOI at share – cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.









(Amounts in thousands)











Total













New York













THE MART













555 California Street













Other











NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





276,588













$





241,933













$





10,550













$





18,138













$





5,967













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(55





)













(55





)













—

















—

















—













Development properties













(7,666





)













(7,666





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(10,263





)













(4,153





)













—

















(143





)













(5,967





)









Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





258,604













$





230,059













$





10,550













$





17,995













$





—





























































NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024









$





272,298













$





233,461













$





14,901













$





19,589













$





4,347













Less NOI at share – cash basis from:

















































Dispositions













(25





)













(29





)













4

















—

















—













Development properties













(6,574





)













(6,574





)













—

















—

















—













Other non-same store income, net













(7,160





)













(2,813





)













—

















—

















(4,347





)









Same store NOI at share – cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024









$





258,539













$





224,045













$





14,905













$





19,589













$





—





























































Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share – cash basis









$





65













$





6,014













$





(4,355





)









$





(1,594





)









$





—





























































% increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share – cash basis













0.0





%













2.7





%













(29.2





)%













(8.1





)%













0.0





%







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.