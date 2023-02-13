Vornado Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO):

Earnings: -$493.3 million in Q4 vs. $11.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.57 in Q4 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $20.0 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $446.9 million in Q4 vs. $421.1 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.