Vornado Realty Trust Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $193.22 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $100.49 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $171.03 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $460.97 million from $543.42 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $171.03 Mln. vs. $169.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $460.97 Mln vs. $543.42 Mln last year.

