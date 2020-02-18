Markets
VORNADO REALTY TRUST Q4 Adj. FFO/shr Flat YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) reported fourth-quarter adjusted FFO per share of $0.89, flat with prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted net income per share was $0.29 compared to $0.26, previous year.

Fourth-quarter revenues declined to $460.97 million from $543.42 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $457.77 million for the quarter. Same store net operating income improved 7.1%, for the quarter.

