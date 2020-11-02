Vornado Realty Trust Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $53.17 million or $0.28 per share, compared to $322.91 million or $1.69 per share last year.

Adjusted loss were $16.61 million or $0.09 per share, down from $52.62 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the third quarter was $278.51 million or $1.46 per share, compared to $279.51 million or $1.46 per share last year.

Adjusted FFO were $112.60 million or $0.59 per share, compared to $170.97 million or $0.89 per share last year.

