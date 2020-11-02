Vornado Realty Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $53.17 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $322.91 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of -$16.61 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.9% to $363.96 million from $465.96 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): -$16.61 Mln. vs. $52.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.09 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $363.96 Mln vs. $465.96 Mln last year.

