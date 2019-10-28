Vornado Realty Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $322.91 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $190.65 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $52.62 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $465.96 million from $542.05 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $52.62 Mln. vs. $64.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $465.96 Mln vs. $542.05 Mln last year.

