Vornado Realty Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $37.69 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $53.17 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $25.93 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $409.21 million from $363.96 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $25.93 Mln. vs. -$9.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $409.21 Mln vs. $363.96 Mln last year.

