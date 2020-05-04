Vornado Realty Trust Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.96 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $181.49 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $20.23 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $444.53 million from $534.67 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $20.23 Mln. vs. $24.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $444.53 Mln vs. $534.67 Mln last year.

