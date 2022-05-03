Vornado Realty Trust Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 3, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.vno.com/events-and-presentations/current-events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 866-374-5140 (domestic) or 404-400-0571 (international) and entering the passcode 45364290.

