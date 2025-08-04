Vornado Realty Trust Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $743.81 million, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $35.26 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $441.43 million from $450.26 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $743.81 Mln. vs. $35.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.70 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $441.43 Mln vs. $450.26 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.