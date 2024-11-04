Vornado Realty Trust Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $19.2 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $52.8 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Funds From Operations for the quarter was $99.3 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $119.5 million or $0.62 per share last year.

Adjusted FFO for the quarter was $102.8 million or $0.52 per share, compared to $127.2 million or $0.66 per share last year.

