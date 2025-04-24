Vornado Realty Trust Files Form 10-Q for Q1 2025 and Schedules Earnings Conference Call

Vornado Realty Trust will release its Q1 earnings on May 5, 2025, and host a conference call on May 6.

$VNO Insider Trading Activity

$VNO insiders have traded $VNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL B JR WIGHT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,727

$VNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $VNO stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $45.0 on 11/06/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its first quarter earnings release on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 1149171. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.





Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.







CONTACT









Thomas J. Sanelli







(212) 894-7000





Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are the interest rate fluctuations and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



