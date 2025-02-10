VORNADO REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $VNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

VORNADO REALTY TRUST ($VNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $457,790,000, beating estimates of $451,930,055 by $5,859,945.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

VORNADO REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $VNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL B JR WIGHT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,727

VORNADO REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

