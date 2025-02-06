Vornado Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividends for Multiple Series

Vornado Realty Trust declared quarterly preferred dividends, payable April 1, 2025, for various series to registered shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Vornado Realty Trust announced the declaration of quarterly preferred dividends for various series of shares, specifically Series A Convertible at $0.8125 per share, Series L at $0.3375, Series M at $0.328125, Series N at $0.328125, and Series O at $0.278125. These dividends are set to be paid on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 17, 2025. Vornado is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust, and the press release also includes a warning about forward-looking statements, highlighting the potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future financial results, including factors such as interest rates and inflation.

Potential Positives

The declaration of quarterly preferred dividends demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled payment of dividends on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025, indicates a stable cash flow and financial health of the company.

The press release reinforces Vornado Realty Trust's status as a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust, which may enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

Increased interest rates and inflation may negatively impact the company's financial condition and results of operations, raising concerns for investors.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and may lead to skepticism regarding the company's projections and reliability.

FAQ

What are the preferred dividends declared by Vornado Realty Trust?

Vornado Realty Trust declared quarterly preferred dividends for Series A, L, M, N, and O shares, with amounts ranging from $0.2781250 to $0.8125000.

When are the dividends payable?

The dividends are payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

Who is the contact person for more information?

The contact person for additional information is Thomas J. Sanelli, reachable at (212) 894-7000.

What is Vornado Realty Trust?

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust (REIT) based in New York.

What are forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about future events that involve risks and uncertainties affecting Vornado's business performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VNO Insider Trading Activity

$VNO insiders have traded $VNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL B JR WIGHT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,727

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $VNO stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:









Series A Convertible





$





.8125000





per share









Series L Cumulative Redeemable





$





.3375000





per share









Series M Cumulative Redeemable





$





.3281250





per share









Series N Cumulative Redeemable





$





.3281250





per share









Series O Cumulative Redeemable





$





.2781250





per share









In each case, dividends are payable on April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.









CONTACT











Thomas J. Sanelli







(212) 894-7000





Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Currently, some of the factors are the increased interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.