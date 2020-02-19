Markets
VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.81, changing hands as low as $63.95 per share. Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vornado Realty Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VNO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.60 per share, with $70.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.17. The VNO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

VNO

