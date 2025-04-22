Vornado Realty Trust Announces Ground Rent Determination for PENN 1 Amid Ongoing Litigation

Vornado Realty Trust announces a $15 million ground rent determination amid ongoing litigation, with potential adjustments based on court outcomes.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that a panel has set the annual ground rent for its PENN 1 land parcel at $15 million for a 25-year term starting June 17, 2023. Ongoing litigation related to this matter is taking place in New York County Supreme Court, where Vornado's subsidiary has had its motion to dismiss denied and is currently appealing this decision. If the fee owner wins the litigation, the rent will increase to $20.22 million retroactively from the start date. As a result of the panel's ruling, Vornado will reverse about $17.2 million in previously accrued rent expenses and will accrue rent based on the new amount of $15 million until the litigation is resolved. Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that operates as a fully-integrated equity entity.

Potential Positives

The panel's determination of an annual rent of $15 million for the 25-year term reduces the rental expense burden, allowing Vornado to reverse approximately $17.2 million of previously accrued rent expense.

The decision provides clarity on rental expenses pending litigation resolution, aiding in financial planning and stability for the company during the legal proceedings.

The potential for the rent to increase to $20.22 million only in the event of a favorable final judgment for the fee owner mitigates immediate financial risk for Vornado's subsidiary.

Potential Negatives

Pending litigation could lead to higher annual rent of $20.22 million if the fee owner prevails, indicating potential financial strain and uncertainty for Vornado Realty Trust.

The court's denial of the motion to dismiss the action suggests challenges in Vornado's legal position regarding the ground rent dispute.

Reversing approximately $17.2 million of previously accrued rent expense could indicate financial volatility or issues with financial planning and forecasting.

FAQ

What is the annual ground rent determined for Vornado's PENN 1 land parcel?

The annual ground rent for the PENN 1 land parcel is set at $15 million for the next 25 years.

What could the annual rent increase to if the litigation is resolved in favor of the fee owner?

If the fee owner prevails in court, the annual rent could increase to $20.22 million retroactive to June 17, 2023.

What legal action is pending regarding the ground rent determination?

Litigation is ongoing in New York County Supreme Court regarding the ground rent determination, with Vornado's subsidiary appealing a court decision.

How much rent expense will Vornado reverse due to this determination?

Vornado will reverse approximately $17.2 million of rent expense previously accrued for this ground lease.

What factors could affect Vornado's future financial performance?

Factors include increased interest rates, inflation, and their impacts on business operations, financial condition, and tenant stability.

$VNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $45.0 on 11/06/2024

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that the panel appointed to determine the ground rent payable by Vornado’s subsidiary for the PENN 1 land parcel for the 25-year period beginning June 17, 2023 has determined that the annual rent payable during the current 25-year term will be $15 million.





Further, litigation is currently pending between the parties in New York County Supreme Court relating to the matter. To date, the court denied the Vornado subsidiary’s motion to dismiss the action and Vornado’s subsidiary has filed a notice of appeal. The panel’s decision provides that if the fee owner prevails in a final judgment in the ongoing litigation, the annual rent for the 25-year term will be $20.22 million, retroactive to June 17, 2023.





In connection with the panel’s determination, Vornado will reverse approximately $17.2 million of rent expense that was previously accrued with respect to this ground lease and, going forward, will accrue based on a $15 million annual rent, pending final resolution of the litigation.





Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.







Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are the increased interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



