Vornado Realty Stock’s (NYSE:VNO) 9.6% Yield Compensates for Its Challenges

Shares of Vornado Realy Trust (NYSE:VNO), an office REIT, are currently attached to a massive 9.6% dividend yield. While the company slashed its dividend by 29.2% back in January, the stock has since declined significantly, pushing its yield near the double-digit range despite the reduced payouts.

Vornado's stock decline can be attributed to the challenging situation in New York's post-COVID office market, which represents the company's largest geographical exposure. That said, I view Vornado's reduced dividend as highly sustainable, and the stock's yield of 9.6% is extremely attractive.

Additionally, VNO's valuation has been compressed to a depressed level, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors looking for significant tangible capital returns with a wide margin of safety. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.

Why Has Vornado Realty Stock Plunged Lately?

Vornado Realty stock has plunged by 60% over the past year. Several factors have contributed to this decline, including the negative impact of rising interest rates on Vornado Realty and all other REITs. However, the primary reason for the decline is the ongoing situation in the New York office market, which, as mentioned above, is a large part of VNO's business. In fact, last year, roughly 86% of Vornado's NOI (net operating income) was generated from properties located in the New York City metropolitan area.

The problem is that New York's office properties are struggling to attract enough demand, leading to low occupancy rates for Vornado's properties and an increase in vacancies. This is due to the persistence of hybrid working conditions following the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to lower demand for costly office space.

Specifically, occupancy in the company's New York properties stood at 90.4% at the end of Fiscal 2022, down from 91.3% in the prior-year period. Occupancy in Vornado's 3.7 million square foot theMART property also fell considerably, from 88.9% at the end of Fiscal 2021 to 81.6% at the end of Fiscal 2022. Investors expect a further weakening performance in the company's upcoming results, as the office vacancy rate in Manhattan reached 16% in Q1 while leasing activity in the area has slowed down.

Is Vornado's 9.6% Yield Good Enough?

Vornado may be facing some challenges linked to the office market, but its 9.6% yield is hard to ignore. What's particularly intriguing is that in today's market, seeing a near double-digit yield in a REIT often signals an impending dividend cut. However, Vornado's dividend was cut as recently as three months ago. Therefore, it makes sense to think that since management has just cut the dividend, they likely believe that the new rate is highly sustainable.

Had that not been the case, the reduction would have surpassed the current 29.2% and been even greater. Indeed, the $1.50 annualized dividend rate implies a payout ratio of under 50% based on Fiscal 2022's FFO/share of $3.15 (FFO stands for funds from operations, a cash-flow metric used by REITs).

Even if the company's profitability were to gradually decline over the next few years, assuming a continuous worsening in the office market, its dividend should remain well-covered. The market essentially prices in such a dire scenario, given the current yield. But given its substantiality and the fact that it should remain safe while the office market potentially recovers in the medium term (three to four years), the stock can act as a fantastic income generator with a wide margin of safety.

Is Vornado Stock Actually Cheap?

At first glance, Vornado's stock may seem undervalued, and I actually believe that this is indeed the case. While the company cut its dividend in anticipation of a possible decline in financial performance, its revenues, NOI, and FFO per share all saw growth last year. In fact, Vornado's FFO per share increased by 11.1% to $3.15, resulting in a price/FFO ratio of only 4.9. Again, such a depressed multiple reflects the market's anticipation of worsening financials from here.

However, when considering Vornado's leasing profile, it's highly unlikely that they will deteriorate to the extent that would justify such a low ratio. In my view, Vornado's FFO per share would have to be cut in half in order to justify a price/FFO of 4.9 today.

Also, based on my estimates, Vornado's reduced occupancy and higher interest rates should not result in an FFO/share decline of more than 25% this year. Indeed, analysts anticipate an FFO/share decline of around 20% to $2.65 in Fiscal 2023 before it potentially starts to grow again. Hence, it sounds fair to state that the stock is oversold at its current levels.

Is VNO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Vornado Realty Trust has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy, four Holds, and four Sells assigned in the past three months. Nonetheless, at $17.89, the average Vornado Realty Trust stock forecast implies 15.3% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Vornado Realty Trust is currently facing some headwinds, which are likely to persist in the coming quarters. Notably, rising interest rates and lagging demand for New York office properties are likely to significantly impact the company's profitability this year. That said, the 9.6% yield should remain well covered, which, combined with the presumption that shares are likely oversold, should offer current investors a wide margin of safety.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.