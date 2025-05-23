Vornado Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.4, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous average price target of $33.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Vornado Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $32.00 $31.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vornado Realty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vornado Realty analyst ratings.

About Vornado Realty

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Understanding the Numbers: Vornado Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vornado Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.