Vornado Realty Acquires 49% Interest in Park Avenue Plaza for $1.1B

Vornado Realty Trust VNO recently announced the completion of the acquisition of a 49% interest in Park Avenue Plaza, a landmark Manhattan office property. The property was acquired at a gross valuation of $1.1 billion or about $950 per square foot, representing an attractive entry point relative to replacement cost.

Located at 55 East 52nd Street, Park Avenue Plaza is a 45-story building, encompassing 1.2 million rentable square feet. The property, which is jointly owned by Fisher Brothers, enjoys a full through-block presence between East 52nd and East 53rd Streets and offers protected Park Avenue views. Its location is especially strategic, as it is located directly across from Vornado’s 350 Park Avenue development.

The property boasts a highly stable operating profile, with occupancy standing at 99% and a tenant roster composed primarily of blue-chip tenants. In addition, the building benefits from a weighted-average lease term of 11 years and rents that remain below prevailing market levels. Vornado acquired its interest subject to its share of the $575 million loan encumbering the property that bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.99% and matures in November 2031.

Following the transaction, Fisher Brothers continues to hold a majority 51% ownership interest and will manage and lease the property. Vornado and Fisher Brothers will share authority over significant strategic decisions.

Park Avenue Plaza complements Vornado’s nearby Plaza District holdings of 280 Park Avenue, 350 Park Avenue, 595 Madison Avenue, 623 Fifth Avenue, 640 Fifth Avenue, 689 Fifth Avenue, 3 East 54th Street and 1290 Avenue of the Americas.

Conclusion

The Park Avenue Plaza acquisition supports Vornado’s strategy of expanding its ownership of premier office properties in Manhattan. Strong occupancy, long-term leases, a favorable financing structure and below-market rents enhance its attractiveness. The investment also enhances Vornado’s presence in the Plaza District and complements its existing portfolio of high-quality office and retail assets in the area.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 49.3% compared with the industry's 7.3% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and American Tower AMT, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $10.95, which suggests an increase of 1.77% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.