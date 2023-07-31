Vornado Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) on Monday said its profit for the second quarter dropped from last year.

The company reported net income of $46.38 million or $0.24 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $50.42 million or $0.26 per share.

On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $27.45 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $37.40 million or $0.19 per share the prior year.

Revenue increased to $472.36 million from $453.49 million the previous year.

