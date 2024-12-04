News & Insights

Stocks

Vornado price target raised to $40 from $31 at Truist

December 04, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Vornado (VNO) to $40 from $31 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The stock has repriced to reflect optimism regarding the New York office market, including leasing prospects for PENN 2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it projects very strong near-term growth for the REIT, though Vornado’s 2027 FFO and FAD multiples are the highest in its office REIT coverage universe.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.