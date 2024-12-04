Vornado price target raised to $40 from $31 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Vornado (VNO) to $40 from $31 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The stock has repriced to reflect optimism regarding the New York office market, including leasing prospects for PENN 2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it projects very strong near-term growth for the REIT, though Vornado’s 2027 FFO and FAD multiples are the highest in its office REIT coverage universe.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.