Truist raised the firm’s price target on Vornado (VNO) to $40 from $31 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The stock has repriced to reflect optimism regarding the New York office market, including leasing prospects for PENN 2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it projects very strong near-term growth for the REIT, though Vornado’s 2027 FFO and FAD multiples are the highest in its office REIT coverage universe.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VNO:
- Vornado price target raised to $40 from $31 at Truist
- Vornado price target raised to $42 from $38 at Scotiabank
- Trump Trade: Trump Media considers developing crypto payment service
- Vornado price target lowered to $31 from $34 at Barclays
- Vornado price target raised to $48 from $42 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.