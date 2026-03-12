Vornado Onboards Le Colonial at 50 West 57th Street, Boosts Visibility

Vornado Realty Trust VNO, along with LeFrak, recently announced the onboarding of Le Colonial to open a new restaurant at 50 West 57th Street. The new setup is anticipated to open in summer 2027.

Le Colonial has entered into a 15-year lease agreement with VNO and Lefrak. The new dining destination will span across 9,600 square feet between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in Midtown Manhattan. The restaurant with indoor and outdoor settings will feature 215 seats, a full bar and lounge, and private dining. Le Colonial also signed a companion office lease for its New York offices on the entire seventh floor of the building under consideration.

Le Colonial is a French-Vietnamese dine out venue. Best known for its exquisite cuisine and discerning attention to detail, the restaurant has received tremendous acclaim among connoisseurs.

The above agreement with Le Colonial will boost footfall at Vornado’s property, aiding its visibility. Its presence will attract more tenants, given the growing demand for premier office spaces with class-apart amenities.

Wrapping Up on VNO

Vornado owns a portfolio of top-quality office properties in a few select high-rent, high-barrier-to-entry markets of New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The office REIT is witnessing solid demand due to high preference among tenants. During 2025, it leased 3.7 million square feet, pushing its New York office occupancy to 91.2%.

Overall, the addition of Le Colonial at 50 West 57th Street strengthens the premium positioning of Vornado’s assets in New York City. The long-term lease and upscale dining concept are expected to enhance the property’s amenity offerings, supporting tenant demand. Coupled with Vornado’s strong leasing momentum and high occupancy across its core markets, such initiatives should help reinforce the REIT’s portfolio quality and long-term leasing prospects.

However, the geographic concentration of assets and competition from developers and operators are key concerns for Vornado. A high debt burden and elevated interest expenses add to its woes.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

