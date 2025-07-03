Stocks
VOR

$VOR stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 03, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker

$VOR stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,261,949 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VOR stock page):

$VOR Insider Trading Activity

$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VOR forecast page.

You can track data on $VOR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

