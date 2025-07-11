$VOR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VOR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,225,805 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VOR stock page):
$VOR Insider Trading Activity
$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 637,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $457,203
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC removed 329,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,328
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 269,265 shares (+234.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,197
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 200,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,790
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 194,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,737
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 171,931 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,360
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 148,073 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $239,878
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VOR forecast page.
$VOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VOR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 06/30/2025
- Jack Allen from Baird set a target price of $1.0 on 06/27/2025
- David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $0.4 on 06/26/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025
- Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $8.0 on 03/21/2025
- Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $5.0 on 03/21/2025
You can track data on $VOR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.