$VOR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VOR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,225,805 of trading volume.

$VOR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VOR stock page ):

$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.

$VOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$VOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VOR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Jack Allen from Baird set a target price of $1.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $0.4 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $8.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $5.0 on 03/21/2025

