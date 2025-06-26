VOR Skyrockets On Ex-China Rights To Autoimmune Drug, ADIL To Face FDA On Jul.29, PSTV Jumps 14%

(RTTNews) - What's driving the momentum in the following stocks?

Vor Bio, Inc. (VOR) has secured ex-Greater China rights from RemeGen Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein approved in China for generalized myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis. RemeGen is entitled to receive from Vor Bio an initial payment of $125 million, consisting of an upfront payment of $45 million plus $80 million of warrants, potential regulatory and commercial milestones exceeding $4 billion, as well as tiered royalties. Vor has also entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement in public equity financing that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $175 million, before deducting expenses.

VOR is up 92% at $1.05.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has revealed that it recently executed agreements for the production of its lead investigational asset AD04, supporting both the completion of upcoming clinical trials and the planned New Drug Application submission to the FDA for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in the US. An End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is scheduled for July 29, 2025. The objective of this meeting is to coordinate with the U.S. regulatory agency on the design of the Phase 3 Clinical Development program for AD04.

ADIL is up 48% at $0.36.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) is presenting findings related to the discovery of a potential broad-spectrum cancer therapy at the RNA Therapeutics Conference today. The discovery is about selectively killing cancer by targeting the CD320 and LRP2 receptors on the cell membrane.

BIAF is up 34% at $0.34.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is awaiting top-line results from its Phase 2b trial of once-daily Repibresib gel in nonsegmental vitiligo, expected in mid-2025. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is the proportion of subjects achieving an improvement in Facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index of at least 50% from baseline (F-VASI50) at week 24 compared to vehicle, with additional secondary endpoints including F-VASI and Total VASI (T-VASI) at weeks 24 and 52.

VYNE is up 22% at $1.67.

The European Journal of Pediatrics has published the results of a multicenter clinical trial evidencing positive results for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in children using Vivos Therapeutics Inc.'s (VVOS) patented Daytime-Nighttime Appliance (DNA). The DNA was granted FDA clearance to treat moderate to severe OSA in children last September. According to the study results, 79% of patients showed OSA improvement, with 61.7% improving by 50% or more, and 17% experiencing resolution of their OSA. Also, 93% of children in the study with severe OSA saw their symptoms decrease by at least 50%.

VVOS is up 11% at $3.36.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) has announced that the U.S. commercial rollout of CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Assay Platform is on track to begin in the second half of 2025. This Assay is designed and intended for patients suspected of having central nervous system cancer metastases.

PSTV is up 14% at $0.35.

Citius Oncology Inc. (CTOR) is in the final stages of preparing for the U.S. launch of its lead product, LYMPHIR, expected in the second half of 2025. Lymphir received FDA approval in August 2024 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory Stage I-III cutaneous T-cell lymphoma who have tried at least one prior systemic therapy.

CTOR is up 13% at $3.12.

