Vor Biopharma (VOR) Price Target Increased by 8.55% to 15.75

The average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) has been revised to 15.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.55% from the prior estimate of 14.51 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 662.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 53.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.07%, a decrease of 65.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 62,315K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 22,749K shares representing 33.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,461K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 53.29% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 6,362K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,183K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,688K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 71.00% over the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

