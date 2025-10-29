Vor Biopharma (VOR) Price Target Increased by 30.77% to 47.68

The average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma (NasdaqGS:VOR) has been revised to $47.68 / share. This is an increase of 30.77% from the prior estimate of $36.46 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.10% from the latest reported closing price of $26.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 53.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.14%, an increase of 120.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.11% to 4,207K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 20.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 618K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 520K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 474K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDSVX - Fidelity Growth Discovery Fund holds 245K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

