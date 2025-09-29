Vor Biopharma (VOR) Price Target Increased by 2,942.55% to 36.46

The average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma (NasdaqGS:VOR) has been revised to $36.46 / share. This is an increase of 2,942.55% from the prior estimate of $1.20 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.59% from the latest reported closing price of $39.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.11%, an increase of 80.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 58,083K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 39,646K shares representing 579.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 6,362K shares representing 92.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,532K shares representing 22.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 99.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 38,389.13% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,414K shares representing 20.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 35.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 20.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.