Vor Biopharma : RemeGen's Telitacicept Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 IgAN Trial In China

(RTTNews) - Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR), Wednesday announced that its collaborator, RemeGen Co., Ltd, achieved the primary endpoint in Stage A of a Phase 3 clinical study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with IgA nephropathy.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involved 318 participants. In Stage A of the Phase 3 study, telitacicept achieved the primary endpoint of reducing proteinuria, demonstrating a 55 percent reduction in 24-hour urine protein-to-creatinine ratio at 39 weeks compared with placebo.

Moreover, RemeGen is planning to submit a Biologics License Application to the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China for IgAN.

Currently, VOR is trading at $2.02, down 2.65 percent on the Nasdaq.

