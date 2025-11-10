Vor Biopharma Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $10.00/shr

Markets
(RTTNews) - Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be $100 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Vor Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Citigroup and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running anagers for the offering.

